SPORTS BRIEFS

SOCCER

Official charged over attack

Former Sporting Lisbon president Bruno de Carvalho, suspected of ordering an attack on the club’s players in May last year, is to go on trial along with 43 others charged in the case, a Lisbon court announced on Thursday. The court deemed that there was sufficient “evidence to the practice of crimes” against those under investigation, the indictment said. “They have all been accused. We did not expect this decision,” defense lawyer Miguel Matias said. Shortly before Sporting lost last year’s Portuguese Cup final to Aves, about 50 fans invaded the training center and attacked the squad, beating some players. No motive has yet to be established, although De Carvalho is accused by the prosecution of being behind it.

POKER

Record buy-in tourney starts

A tournament featuring a ￡1 million (US$1.21 million) buy-in — a record, according to organizers — started in London on Thursday, with 54 players from around the world competing for the ￡19 million first prize. Eleven players are to walk away with winnings at the three-day Triton Million event. Participants are to pay an additional ￡50,000 entry fee that would go to charity, organizer Triton said. The tournament was designed to have a balance of recreational poker enthusiasts and top professionals, Triton Poker Series touring director Luca Vivaldi said. Professional player Jason Koon from the US said that he would try to exploit some of the recreational players, “but against the tougher competition, poker players play more of a defensive strategy where we just try not to be exploited.”

GOLF

Olesen arrested for assault

Danish star Thorbjorn Olesen was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a passenger during a first-class flight from the US to London, British media reported on Thursday. Olesen allegedly molested a sleeping woman before urinating in the aisle and then getting involved in an abusive tirade with crew on a British Airways flight from Memphis, where he had competed in the St Jude Invitational last weekend, the Sun reported. Olesen, a member of this year’s European Ryder Cup team and a five-time champion on the European Tour, needed to be calmed down by fellow player Ian Poulter. A European Tour spokesman told the Daily Telegraph: “This is an active police matter and therefore we have no comment.”

Arsenal sign winger Pepe

Arsenal have broken their transfer record to sign winger Nicolas Pepe from Lille OSC as they try to return to the Champions League. The 24-year-old Ivory Coast international is moving to the English Premier League in a transfer deal worth a reported 80 million euros (US$88.8 million). Pepe’s move, announced on Thursday, eclipses the ￡55 million (US$66.71 million) spent on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January last year as Arsenal add another attacking option. “Signing a top-class winger has been one of our key objectives in this transfer window and I’m delighted he’s joining,” Arsenal manager Unai Emery said. “He will add pace, power and creativity.” Arsenal will be playing in the Europa League again after losing in that league’s final to Chelsea and failing to finish in the Premier League’s top four.