Jeremy Lin coaches kids at Taipei camp

Visiting NBA champion Jeremy Lin, who last month won his first NBA title with the Toronto Raptors, yesterday worked with talented local youngsters to improve their basketball skills at the opening of an annual basketball camp in Taipei.

A total of 60 children aged between nine and 12 were selected from across the nation to participate at this year’s Cathay JLin Basketball Camp, which ends today.

The camp began with Lin working with the children on their shooting skills.

“My advice is not to hold the ball too far back, especially when you shoot three-pointers,” Lin said. “Just bend your knees, go a bit lower and you will find your shot to be smoother.”

Lin also stressed the importance of developing a good shooting technique at a young age.

“You should know that your shooting technique when you are young will influence how you play when you get older, so this is a very important time to learn the proper technique,” he said.

The children practiced shooting at different spots inside the key, followed by an elimination shooting game that saw Lin present the winner with an autographed basketball.

After a quick water break, the training continued with dribbling practice, in which Lin taught the children how to control the ball on the basketball court, including how to dribble the ball between their legs.

The training camp also included basketball games, with Lin giving tips and advice to the players.

This is the ninth edition of the Cathay JLin Basketball Camp, which last year was held in Hualien County.

Lin said that over the past nine years in which he has come to Taiwan for the camp, he has improved from just being a good player to emphasizing being a good coach.

“I have adjusted a lot in my method and content of coaching, and these few years I have placed an emphasis on life lessons, because I am able to apply my own experiences,” Lin said.

Apart from being able to work on the children’s basketball skills, Lin added that he also hopes to be a good role model.

The 30-year-old NBA star shot to fame in 2012 during what fans called a “Linsanity” craze, after he led the struggling New York Knicks in a turnaround.

In June, the Toronto Raptors, with Lin as their point guard, made history by becoming the first Canadian team to win the NBA title.