Alaphilippe’s rise was unexpected: Ineos boss

AFP, NIMES, France

Ineos boss Dave Brailsford on Monday said that Tour de France leader Julian Alaphilippe had revolutionized the way that the race is being contested, but insisted that consistency would finally pay off for the British outfit, led by defending champion Geraint Thomas.

A series of swashbuckling attacks from Alaphilippe saw him leave the Pyrenees with the yellow jersey and a 1 minute, 35 second lead on second-placed Thomas with 15 eventful stages behind them.

Mastermind of six Tour de France wins over the past seven editions, Brailsford said that Alaphilippe had thrown a spanner in the Ineos works, taking their attention off who they originally saw as the chief contenders, and spoiling their plans to control the Tour.

“Alaphilippe has gained time on everyone with great style. His presence has changed the way that all the other teams are riding, too, not just us,” Brailsford said.

Alaphilippe, 27, has become a focal point for French fans and was to wear the yellow jersey an 11th time on yesterday’s flat run around Nimes, where 40°C temperatures were expected.

“He is the biggest change to the Tour, he’s created a ripple effect,” Brailsford said. “Because of him we are forced to react to the situation minute by minute.”

“We have the conundrum of trying to get rid of Alaphilippe and dealing with the general classification guys,” he added. “It’s both exciting on one level and on another like a game of chess. This predicament is making the whole race very different.”

Brailsford was asked if he and Thomas had spoken too soon on the previous rest day when they predicted that Alaphilippe would wilt in the individual time trial, which he won, and suffer in the Pyrenees, where he also extended his lead over the two days.

“If [Alaphilippe] pulls it off, he’s on another level to everyone. If he was to win this race, he’ll be one of the greatest riders of all time,” Brailsford said.

However, the former boss of British Olympic cycling insisted that he remained confident that his Ineos charges would emerge from high-altitude in the Alps later this week with the most glittering prize in cycling.

“It’s going to go down to the wire. But I believe our consistency will pay off,” Brailsford said.