Gamel’s double in ninth lifts Brewers past Giants

AP, MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin

Ben Gamel picked a great time to break out of a slump. His pinch-hit double in the bottom of the ninth drove in Ryan Braun with the winning run, giving the Milwaukee Brewers a 5-4 win against the San Francisco Giants.

“It was a big hit,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “A two-strike hit. It helps us for tomorrow, but more importantly, it’s a win.”

Gamel snapped a zero-for-13 skid and recorded his first career walk-off hit.

Braun led off the inning against Reyes Moronta (3-5) and reached on shortstop Brandon Crawford’s fielding error.

After Mike Moustakas and Jesus Aguilar struck out, Keston Hiura walked.

Gamel stepped in for Jeremy Jeffress (3-2) and hit a 2-2 pitch into the right-field corner.

“[Moronta] had a really good slider going, so I was just looking for anything elevated in the zone,” Gamel said.

As Braun crossed the plate, the Brewers charged out of the dugout to celebrate with Gamel.

San Francisco tied it with two runs in the ninth inning off Jeffress. Crawford walked and took second on Austin Slater’s one-out single.

Pinch-hitter Stephen Vogt drove in one run with a single to center field and Slater raced home when center fielder Lorenzo Cain misplayed the ball.

San Francisco lost for just the second time in their past nine games and the past eight on the road.

“It’s just unfortunate,” Brandon Belt said. “We fought back. Did the best we could. Pitchers did great. We just ended up losing.”

Also on Sunday, it was:

‧ Angels 9, Mariners 2

‧ Rays 12, Orioles 4 (Game 2)

‧ Orioles 2, Rays 1 (Game 1)

‧ Dodgers 11, Red Sox 2

‧ Athletics 13, White Sox 2

‧ Twins 6, Indians 2

‧ Cardinals 4, Diamondbacks 2

‧ Braves 7, Padres 5 (10 innings)

‧ Nationals 4, Phillies 3

‧ Royals 4, Tigers 1

‧ Mets 4, Marlins 2

‧ Blue Jays 2, Yankees 1

‧ Cubs 10, Pirates 4