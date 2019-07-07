China, Croatia defeated in summer debuts

AP

The Chinese and Croatian national teams on Friday both lost in their NBA Summer League debuts.

The teams are competing with NBA teams in Las Vegas, marking the first time the league is featuring two international teams. China previously played in the summer league in 2007.

The Miami Heat had no troubles with China, jumping out to a 34-point halftime lead and cruising to a 103-62 victory behind 23 points from Tyler Herro and 20 points from Nick Mayo.

Miami held China to 26.7 percent shooting in the first half, and out-rebounded the Chinese 25-15 before intermission.

There were estimates that at least 30 million people in China — even though the game started at 4:30am yesterday in Beijing — would be watching their national team.

“I know China loves the game and they take a lot of pride in their national team,” said Heat guard Duncan Robinson, who had 14 points. “So it was an incredible opportunity for us to be able to compete against them.”

The Heat had some idea of what the Chinese team would be doing.

Heat summer coach Eric Glass had been in touch with members of the team’s scouts familiar with Asian basketball, and were able to put together some semblance of a scouting report.

“We talk a lot about the purpose you have when you play the game,” Glass said. “These guys not only have individual purpose, but they’re wearing their country across their chest, so it was a great challenge for us to go against people who have a double purpose.”

Wang Zhelin had 12 points and 14 rebounds for China (0-1), who shot just 23 percent from three-point range.

Detroit (1-0) got seven three-pointers and 26 points from Khyri Thomas and pulled away from Croatia in the fourth quarter for a 96-80 win.

Svi Mykhailiuk from Ukraine added 17 points and five assists, and Todd Withers had 16 points on six-of-nine shooting for the Pistons.

Croatia (0-1) were out-rebounded 37-26.

Meanwhile, two late games were halted in the second half because of an earthquake that struck Southern California.

The New York Knicks-New Orleans Pelicans game, the NBA debuts for No. 1 pick Zion Williamson and No. 3 pick RJ Barrett, was called with 7:53 left and New Orleans leading 80-74.

The Orlando-San Antonio game was canceled for precautionary reasons with the Magic leading 75-59 after three quarters.

The late game at involving Phoenix and Denver was not played.