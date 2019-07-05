SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

ATHLETICS

Taiwan takes javelin bronze

Taiwan’s Cheng Chao-tsun on Wednesday won a bronze medal in the men’s javelin at the Folksam Grand Prix in Karlstad, Sweden. With a throw of 81.22m, Cheng finished behind Olympic gold medalist Thomas Rohler of Germany (83.76m) and Kim Amb of Sweden (81.66m). Cheng, who holds the Asia men’s javelin record, struggled early in the competition, with a first throw of 78.05m followed by two failed attempts, but his 81.22m fourth try won him the bronze. Fellow Taiwanese Huang Shi-feng finished fourth with a throw of 78.33m. Cheng has already secured a place in next year’s Tokyo Olympics, having recorded a personal best of 87.12m for this year at a Diamond League event in Shanghai in May, which earned him a silver medal. Cheng in 2017 broke the Asian record at the Taipei Summer Universiade with a throw of 91.36m.

SOCCER

Chelsea chooses Lampard

Frank Lampard yesterday was appointed Chelsea head coach, confirming a dramatic return for one of the club’s greatest players. Lampard has signed a three-year contract with the club, where he spent 13 years and became the team’s all-time leading scorer with 211 goals. The former England midfielder succeeds Maurizio Sarri after just one season in management. Chelsea said that Lampard had a “fantastic relationship” with the club’s supporters and he would certainly lift the mood after a fractious season under Sarri. Despite finishing third in the Premier League and winning the Europa League, Sarri was criticized for his eccentric approach and rigid style of play.

RUGBY UNION

Reece selection ‘deplorable’

New Zealand Rugby yesterday was accused of “deplorable” judgement over the All Black selection of Sevu Reece, a player who less than 12 months ago pleaded guilty to assaulting his girlfriend. Reece was one of four new faces named on Tuesday in the All Blacks’ squad for the Rugby Championship. The 22-year-old in October last year pleaded guilty to assaulting his girlfriend in the street, causing facial injuries and bruising to her body before a bouncer intervened. He was fined, but no conviction was recorded after his lawyer argued it would derail his fledgling rugby career. “Given the high regard that All Blacks are held in, and the way members of the team are held up as role models, it would be helpful if the selection panel included being good citizens in the selection criteria,” said Janet Fanslow, a domestic violence specialist at Auckland University.

OLYMPICS

Ex-chief given millions

Former US Olympic Committee chief executive Scott Blackmun, who was severely criticized for his handling of the Larry Nassar abuse scandal, received US$2.4 million in severance pay, official records showed on Wednesday. Blackmun stepped down in February last year, about one month after Nassar was jailed for life for abusing more than 250 athletes. A subsequent independent report commissioned by the committee was scathing of Blackmun’s role in the scandal. The report alleged that Blackmun and other Olympic chiefs had failed to react swiftly when warned of allegations surrounding Nassar, concealing the doctor’s crimes until the scandal erupted in late 2016.