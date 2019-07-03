Angels, MLB mourn pitcher Tyler Skaggs

AP, ARLINGTON, Texas

Tyler Skaggs grew up rooting for the Los Angeles Angels and got to pitch for his favorite team.

The left-hander’s next start for the Angels was supposed to be on the July 4 holiday, during a week-long trip to Texas that began with Skaggs and his teammates proudly posing in cowboy hats and Western attire by their plane.

Skaggs died on Monday, when the 27-year-old was found unresponsive in his hotel room. The scheduled series opener against the Rangers was postponed.

“Words cannot express the deep sadness we feel right now. Our thoughts and prayers are with [wife] Carli and their families. Remembering him as a great teammate, friend and person who will forever remain in our hearts ... we love you, 45,” All-Star center fielder Mike Trout wrote on Twitter.

Angels general manager Billy Eppler described himself as being “in utter shock and disbelief.”

The team called Skaggs “an important part of the Angels family,” and said their thoughts and prayers were with his wife and family.

Police in Southlake, Texas, said they were investigating, but no foul play was suspected.

With the team out of town, dozens of fans went to Angel Stadium and gathered out front in the hours after Skaggs’ death was announced. They left flowers, hats, baseballs, signs, photographs and other memorabilia in a memorial mound.

Sadly, the poignant display strongly resembled the fan-created memorial for Nick Adenhart in 2009 after the rookie pitcher was killed by a drunk driver.