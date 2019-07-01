Australia win despite Boult hat-trick

Reuters, LONDON

Trent Boult became the first New Zealand bowler to claim a hat-trick in the World Cup, but it could not stop champions Australia still cruising to an 86-run victory in Saturday’s rematch of the 2015 final between the trans-Tasman rivals at Lord’s.

Boult dismissed Usman Khawaja, Mitchell Starc and Jason Behrendorff in successive deliveries, but he was later to be upstaged by Australian match-winner Starc, who became the first bowler ever to earn three World Cup “five-fors.”

Australia, who had been reeling at 92-5 in the 22nd over, managed to post a competitive 243-9 after electing to bat.

“[It was] a great partnership from Alex Carey and Usman Khawaja on a wicket we knew would turn,” said Australia captain Aaron Finch.

Australia, who had already secured a place in the semi-finals, remain on top with 14 points from eight matches, three points ahead of India who have played six.

New Zealand remain third with 11 points from eight matches, but their second successive defeat leaves their qualification still not assured.

“What we needed was one major 100-plus partnership where we could soak up some pressure and turn the momentum our way,” New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said. “It wasn’t to be today. We have to pick ourselves up and move on.”

Starc mowed down the New Zealand lower order to consolidate his position as the tournament’s leading wicket-taker with 24 victims and maintain his own personal push to be crowned player of the tournament for a second successive World Cup.

PAKISTAN VS AFGHANISTAN

Reuters

All-rounder Imad Wasim’s unbeaten 49 on Saturday guided Pakistan to a thrilling three-wicket victory over Afghanistan in Leeds, England, maintaining their hopes of reaching the World Cup semi-finals.

Afghanistan remain winless after eight games, and just as they did against India earlier this month, they came agonizingly close to a memorable victory.

The game was marred by a clash between the supporters of both teams in the stands, with ESPNcricinfo reporting that at least two fans were evicted.

Videos shared on social media showed fans fighting outside the venue, with the International Cricket Council saying it would take action against “any anti-social behavior.”