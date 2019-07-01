Chu sets CPBL half-season homer record

Staff writer, with CNA

The Lamigo Monkeys’ Chu Yu-hsien on Saturday broke a 30-year Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) record for half-season home runs after hitting two and pushing the grand total to 22.

The 27-year-old first baseman hit a three-run homer in the third inning and a two-run homer in the eighth inning to lead the Monkeys to an 11-4 win over hosts the Fubon Guardians at New Taipei City’s Xinzhuang Stadium.

Monkeys manager Hong I-chung called Chu’s performance “monstrous,” while Chu said that he hoped to maintain the momentum in the season’s second half.

The previous record of 21 home runs in a half-season was set in 1996 by Denio Gonzalez of the Dominican Republic, who played for the now-disbanded China Times Eagles.

CPBL teams at the time only played 100 contests per season, whereas today’s teams play 120.

In 2015, the Guardians’ Kao Kuo-hui set the record for home runs in a single season with 39.

Chu also leads the league with a .394 batting average, 95 hits and 73 RBIs — a rare achievement for a player who was a fourth-round pick in the 2015 draft.

The Monkeys on Tuesday last week won the CPBL first-half season title, making them eligible for post-season competition.