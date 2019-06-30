Brazil over one ‘trauma,’ but more lurk

AFP, PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil

For a team who have won soccer’s greatest prize — the FIFA World Cup — more than any other nation, Brazil have a surprising habit of holding on to painful memories with almost masochistic insistence.

Five times the Selecao have lifted the World Cup and eight times they have been champions of South America.

They have even won the secondary FIFA Confederations Cup as many times as everyone else put together: four.

However, Brazil cannot shake their sporting failures, one of which they put to bed for good on Thursday night in ousting Paraguay on penalties from the Copa America to reach the semi-finals, where they are to face bitter rivals Argentina.

“You have to get over life’s traumas. Today we deservedly rid ourselves of this trauma from two knock-out stages where this team sent us home,” Brazil veteran fullback Dani Alves said after Thursday night’s match in Porto Alegre’s Arena do Gremio.

Following a scoreless 90 minutes, Brazil goalkeeper Alisson saved a penalty from Gustavo Gomez while Derlis Gonzalez hit his effort wide, allowing Gabriel Jesus to score the winning spot-kick and send the hosts into the final four.

Yet, even the idea of arriving at penalties was cause for panic among Brazilians prior to the match, as Paraguay had twice before eliminated the Selecao that way from the Copa America — in 2011 and 2015 — and both times at that stage of the competition.

If Brazil are to lift a ninth Copa crown, they might yet have to exorcise two more demons to do so, starting with Tuesday’s semi-final at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte.

That was the site of one of Brazil’s most harrowing experiences on a soccer field, which came just two months before the centenary of the Selecao’s first-ever match.

Playing in their home World Cup semi-final in 2014, Brazil were humiliated 7-1 by a rampant Germany, who would go on to lift a fourth world title.

This is to be their first return to the Mineirao in a major competition since that day, almost five years ago.

“With regards to memories of the 7-1, we’re very calm about that, it’s in the past, it was a long time ago,” said Chelsea winger Willian, who came on as a substitute in that match with Brazil already 6-0 down.

“Now we’re leaving here really strengthened by the way the match went, by the way we qualified,” the 30-year-old added about Brazil’s victory over Paraguay.

Waiting for Brazil at the Mineirao are to be perennial rivals Argentina, whom they beat there 3-0 in a World Cup qualifier in November 2016.

Should Brazil overcome Lionel Messi and his teammates, they could potentially face a third demon in the space of a little more than a week in the final at Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Estadio do Maracana.

That was the site of the infamous “Maracanazo,” an event so painful it led to a period of national mourning.

Brazil had just emerged onto the international stage as a major force, winning the 1949 Copa America on home soil in stunning fashion: thrashing Paraguay 7-0 in the final and scoring a remarkable 46 goals in just eight matches.

Free-scoring Brazil then hosted the 1950 World Cup, which was decided by a final round-robin.

In what turned out effectively to be the equivalent of a final, Brazil played Uruguay — the first-ever world champions in 1930 — needing only a draw to win the World Cup, having just thrashed Sweden 7-1 and Spain 6-1.