Qatar’s future bright after tough Copa America debut

AFP, PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil

Qatar may have fallen at the first hurdle in their South American adventure, but the 2022 World Cup hosts showed enough in Brazil to suggest that the future is bright for the Maroons.

They arrived at the Copa America as an unknown quantity as far as the locals were concerned, but despite losing two of their three matches, Qatar proved competitive enough to ensure that they will not be a surprise package next year when making their second appearance in the South American showpiece.

“There were times that we played well,” Qatar coach Felix Sanchez said. “We need to work hard to be strong when we get there.”

Qatar have never qualified for the World Cup and will take part for the first time as hosts in 2022.

In February in the United Arab Emirates, they overcame a hostile home crowd — provoked by a political spat in the Gulf region — to win the Asian Cup for the first time.

Their participation in the Copa America has exposed Qatar to a higher level of tournament than they ever faced before.

Despite a positive start when they fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Paraguay, it proved a chastening experience following defeats by Colombia (1-0) and Argentina (2-0).

However, Colombia coach Carlos Queiroz, who got a lot of experience playing against Qatar while coaching Iran for eight years, feels there is more to come.

“Qatar are here to show that there’s football in Asia and if you don’t respect their characteristics, their teamwork ... look what happened with Paraguay,” Queiroz said before his side played Qatar.

Qatar has been a patient project and many years in the making.

“We paid for inexperience,” Sanchez said.

However, that is something they should be able to iron out of their game, if not by next year’s Copa America, then at least the World Cup.

“They’re a very worthy team with a great future, with young players,” Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said.