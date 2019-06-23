Sanchez sends Chile into quarters

AFP, SALVADOR, Brazil

Alexis Sanchez on Friday put a miserable club season with Manchester United behind him as he sent Chile into the Copa America quarter-finals with the winning goal in their 2-1 win over Ecuador.

Jose Fuenzalida gave reigning champions Chile an eighth-minute lead, but Enner Valencia equalized for Ecuador from the spot.

Sanchez bagged the winner, his 43rd goal for his country, but Chile finished with 10 men after Gabriel Achilier’s red card a minute from time.

The 30-year-old Sanchez started only nine English Premier League matches, scoring just once, in an injury-interrupted season for the Red Devils in which he struggled to make an impact when he did play.

However, he scored for the second game running in Salvador, as Chile joined Colombia as the only teams to qualify for the knockout stages after their first two games.

Afterward, he revealed that he turned his ankle during the first half, aggravating an old injury.

“I think I have a sprain, I hope it’s not too serious. At halftime they strapped it up. I played on with a bit of pain,” he said.

Chile top Group C with a perfect six points ahead of their clash with Uruguay at Rio’s iconic Maracana tomorrow.

Ecuador are left staring elimination in the face after a second straight defeat, knowing they must beat Japan in Belo Horizonte tomorrow to stand any chance of progressing.

“We put in a huge effort, but we’re making the mistake of switching off and that’s why they scored silly goals,” Valencia said. “We’ll try and beat Japan and then see where that takes us.”

Chile began as they had left off in their 4-0 thrashing of Japan on Monday, opening the scoring after just eight minutes.

Ecuador made a hash of clearing a corner and Fuenzalida sent an angled volley from the edge of the area into the far bottom corner.

Ecuador brought the same muscular approach to the game that had seen them reduced to 10 men in their opener against Uruguay — a 4-0 loss.

Sebastian Mendez found himself in the referee’s book after just three minutes for a robust challenge on Charles Aranguiz, bit it was Chile who were lucky to reach the break with a full complement after goalkeeper Gabriel Arias suffered two rushes of blood to the head.

First he clattered into Mendez inside the area, allowing Valencia to chip home the equalizer from the spot on 28 minutes.

Arias escaped further sanction and that saved him five minutes before the break, when he charged rashly out of his area to try to beat the speedy Romario Ibarra to the ball on the flank.

Ibarra went down from the slightest brush of contact and after a lengthy review delay, Arias was shown a yellow card.

In the end, referee Patricio Loustau showed nine yellow cards and a red.

“We lacked the intelligence to control the game after the first goal,” Chile coach Reinaldo Rueda said. “Ecuador reacted really well and equalized in a moment in which we lost our shape.”