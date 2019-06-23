US women, federation agree to suit mediation

AFP, LOS ANGELES

The US Soccer Federation (USSF) and the nation’s women’s national team are to enter mediation after the FIFA World Cup to settle a discrimination lawsuit, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Citing people familiar with the negotiations, the Journal reported that both sides had reached tentative agreement for mediation aimed at resolving the dispute between the federation and 28 members of the US national team.

Lawyers for the players on March 8 filed a lawsuit demanding equal pay and conditions to their less-successful male counterparts, stating that the governing body had “utterly failed” to promote gender equality.

The women’s legal team contacted the USSF after the start of the World Cup in France to float the possibility of mediation talks, the Journal reported.

The federation confirmed that it had agreed to enter mediation, the report added.

“While we welcome the opportunity to mediate, we are disappointed the plaintiffs’ counsel felt it necessary to share this news publicly during the Women’s World Cup and create any possible distraction from the team’s focus on the tournament and success on the field,” a USSF spokesman said. “We look forward to everyone returning their focus to the efforts on the field as we aim to win another title.”

The lawsuit argued for millions of US dollars in back pay and damages, and an end to inequalities compared with men relating to venues, number of matches, medical treatment, coaching, training opportunities and transportation.

“The USSF, in fact, has admitted that it pays its female player employees less than its male player employees and has gone so far as to claim that ‘market realities are such that the women do not deserve to be paid equally to the men,’” the lawsuit said.

“The USSF admits to such purposeful gender discrimination even during times when the [women] earned more profit, played more games, won more games, earned more championships and/or garnered higher television audiences,” it added.

The federation later said that it had been caught cold by the lawsuit, insisting it believed “all female athletes deserve fair and equitable pay.”