Padres, Rockies set modern-era record

AP, DENVER, Colorado

In a historically high-scoring series, the outcome was decided by a pinch-hitting pitcher. On a bases-loaded walk, no less, off a starter who was making his first major league relief appearance.

That seemed appropriate for such a wacky series.

The Padres and Rockies set a modern-era record by combining for 92 runs in a four-game series, with San Diego pitcher Matt Strahm on Sunday drawing a pinch-hit, bases-loaded walk in the ninth inning to rally past Colorado 14-13.

“A four-game series here, it feels like a month,” Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer said. “This was a grind.”

It was just another wild day at Coors Field in this split series where the Rockies outscored the Padres 48-44, while the teams combined for 131 hits.

Colorado’s Charlie Blackmon became the first player since at least 1900 with 15 hits in a four-game series, according to STATS.

Adding to the zaniness: the finale was delayed once to clean up a big puddle in foul territory despite sunny skies and again later because of the weather.

“That’s the great thing about baseball — you see things you’ve never seen before,” Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon said. “It didn’t bounce our way.”

Trailing 13-10 in the ninth, Wil Myers had an RBI single and Greg Garcia promptly tied it with a two-out, two-run triple off closer Wade Davis (1-2).

The Rockies brought in starter Jon Gray, who intentionally walked two batters to face Strahm after the Padres used up all their position players. Gray fell behind 3-1 before throwing a strike. Strahm watched a fastball narrowly miss for ball four.

“The 3-2 was down and I know I can’t handle that with his velocity,” Strahm said.

Rockies manager Bud Black said he went with Gray — the starter on Thursday last week — because of his usual ability to throw strikes. Plus, the Rockies had some relievers who were not available given their work load.

Gerardo Reyes (3-0) earned the win by striking out three in the eighth. Kirby Yates threw a perfect ninth for his 24th save.

Hunter Renfroe homered twice for San Diego and Fernando Tatis Jr had three hits, including a double and a triple.

All told, the four games took more than 16 hours to complete.

“I can’t really explain some of the things that went on and honestly I’m just happy to get out of here for a split, for sure,” Garcia said.

“Our whole lineup swung the bat good. Their lineup swung the bat good,” Blackmon said. “It was the most offensive series I’ve ever seen.”

