Tyson Fury ends Schwarz challenge in second round

Reuters

British heavyweight Tyson Fury on Saturday made quick work of German Tom Schwarz as he danced and jabbed his way to a dominant second-round TKO before finishing his evening in Las Vegas with a song.

The former world champion, who entered the fight as a heavy favorite, controlled the bout with his jab in the first round before ending it with a devastating combination in the second.

The 30-year-old landed several shots to the nose of Schwarz to bloody him then sent him to the ropes where the German went down to one knee.

Schwarz returned to his feet, but was powerless to evade a flurry of punches and his corner threw in the towel at about the same time the referee stepped in to stop the fight.

“The key to tonight was to enjoy myself,” said Fury, whose career record now reads 28-0-1. “I used the jab, I was slipping and sliding with my hands down, switched to southpaw and caught him with a straight left. It was a good shot, it would have put anybody away.”

It was a first career loss for Schwarz (24-1) and an impressive statement from Fury in his first bout since his draw with Deontay Wilder in December last year.

Fury said he would fight again this year in late September or early October, before a rematch with Wilder next year.

First, though, the 2.06m fighter showed the MGM Grand Garden Arena crowd his ability to entertain in his first performance on the Vegas Strip.

Fury switched to a southpaw stance in the second round, then appeared to taunt Schwarz as he put his back to the ropes and eluded several punches with his hands down at this sides.

Moments later, he landed the big punches that ended the fight.

However, the show was not over.

Fury had entered the ring wearing a robe, trunks and hat themed on the US flag while the James Brown standard Living in America played.

He concluded the evening by grabbing a microphone and singing a rendition of Aerosmith’s I Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing.