Brumbies, ’Canes set for playoffs

AFP, CANBERRA

The ACT Brumbies and Wellington Hurricanes yesterday staged fightbacks to win their final Super Rugby conference clashes and head into next weekend’s quarter-finals full of confidence.

On a freezing night in Canberra, the Brumbies rallied from a 7-0 deficit to beat the Queensland Reds 40-27 for their sixth straight win.

Their stellar form had already guaranteed them third place overall behind the Crusaders and Jaguares, and a home knockout tie against the sixth-placed team, which was to be decided after the final games in South Africa later yesterday.

In Wellington, the Hurricanes produced a stunning second-half comeback to down the Auckland Blues 29-24 in a match in which nothing was at stake.

Regardless of the outcome, they knew they would be hosting a last-eight clash against the fifth-placed team, which was also to be known after the late games.

Meanwhile, the Blues could do nothing about being rooted to the bottom of the New Zealand conference.

“I thought we turned up with a real nice mindset considering our momentum and we got the job done,” Brumbies skipper Christian Leali’ifano said. “Obviously we’ve got some things also to look at defensively and we’re do that this week.”

The Reds, farewelling captain Samu Kerevi who is to play in Japan next season, got an early breakthrough with fullback Bryce Hegarty darting over after a six-phase attack.

They were unlucky not to stretch the lead when a try was disallowed for a high tackle by Taniela Tupou.

The big prop was sin binned and in his absence the Brumbies struck back with Andy Muirhead wrong-footing two defenders to dot down, and they got another after No. 8 Lachlan McCaffrey picked up the ball from a driving maul at the base of the post.

More misery was piled on the Reds at halftime, when the Brumbies were awarded a penalty try and the Scott Higginbotham was yellow-carded to give the home team a 19-10 advantage.

Ten minutes into the second stanza and they were 33-10 in front with Rory Arnold scoring from a maul and Tom Wright getting an intercept try.

The Reds showed some backbone to pull back 17 points, but the Brumbies’ sixth try, from Murray Douglas, ensured the win.

The Brumbies are the only Australian team to make the last eight, with the Rebels and Waratahs narrowly missing out along with the Reds.

In Wellington, the Hurricanes rested several stars, while the Blues welcomed back double World Cup winner Sonny Bill Williams from injury.

The Blues, who have not won away this year and have not beaten a New Zealand team away for six years, raced to an early 10-0 lead and by halftime were ahead 24-5.

Tanielu Tele’a, Caleb Clarke and Melani Nanai scored with Otere Black landing three conversions and a penalty, while Peter Umaga-Jensen’s try was the sole reward for the home team.

However, a stirring pep talk at the break fired up the inexperienced Hurricanes who took control, with their cause assisted by ill discipline from the Blues.

Tries to Fletcher Smith, Isaia Walker-Leawere and Peter Umaga-Jensen, all converted by Jackson Garden-Bachop, had the Hurricanes ahead for the first time at 26-24 in the 63rd minute.

Garden-Bachop added another three points with five minutes left when the Blues conceded their 11th penalty of the match.

It is a big boost heading into the playoffs knowing there is depth in the squad, captain Dane Coles said.