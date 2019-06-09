Silver OK with year ban for shove on Lowry in Game 3

AFP, OAKLAND, California

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said that a one-year ban and a US$500,000 fine for the Golden State Warriors part-owner who shoved Toronto’s Kyle Lowry during an NBA Finals game was an appropriate punishment.

The league and the Warriors imposed the punishments on Thursday upon Mark Stevens for his shove and cursing at Lowry from a courtside seat in Game 3 of the championship series after the Raptors star dove into the seating area for a loose ball.

Stevens will be banned from all NBA games and not be allowed to take part in team activities through the 2019-2020 playoffs.

However, Lowry said that Stevens should no longer be part of the league and others wondered why Stevens did not receive a life ban, as other clubs imposed upon fans who screamed obscene remarks at players this season.

“I try to balance all the different factors here and I think this was a fair outcome,” Silver said. “We recognize it’s not a science in terms of making these decisions. Ultimately we felt how contrite Mr Stevens was and he was extraordinarily apologetic. The fact that he had no blemishes on his prior involvement with the NBA or the Warriors, a one-year ban seemed appropriate.”