SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

SOCCER

Portugal advance 3-1

On a night when Portugal unveiled its newest star, it was the same old Cristiano Ronaldo who came through for the national team again. Teenager Joao Felix, who has been called Ronaldo’s successor, made his international debut on Wednesday, but it was Ronaldo who scored the hat-trick that gave Portugal a 3-1 win over Switzerland and a spot in the final of the inaugural Nations League. “Clearly these were three very important goals, beautiful goals, but the most important is that we won and that the team have qualified for the final, which was our objective,” Ronaldo said.

SOCCER

FA criticizes unruly fans

The Football Association (FA) has labeled troublemaking fans at the Nations League in Portugal “an embarrassment” after they clashed with police on Wednesday night. Riot police charged England fans in the center of Porto after beer glasses were thrown in the special fanzone set up for the Nations League finals. “The FA strongly condemns the scenes witnessed in Porto overnight. Anyone responsible for these disturbances cannot be seen as true England supporters and are not welcome in football,” it said in a statement. “They are an embarrassment to the team and the thousands of well-behaved fans who follow England in the right way. We are liaising with the UK Football Policing Unit.” England supporters were staying in Porto ahead of yesterday’s match in nearby Guimaraes against the Netherlands and had gathered in the fanzone to watch Wednesday’s match between Portugal and Switzerland on outdoor big screens. The Guardian newspaper reported that hundreds of England fans were baton charged by riot police after they threw beer glasses. Deputy Chief Constable Mark Roberts, the National Police Chiefs’ Council soccer policing lead, said in a statement that the behavior was “incredibly disappointing” and “completely unacceptable.”

OLYMPICS

USOC seeks pregnancy rule

The US Olympic Committee (USOC) says it is working on reforms to prevent athletes from losing health insurance coverage when they become pregnant. Three US senators on Wednesday wrote to USOC chief executive officer Sarah Hirshland, asking her to provide details about the insurance program, saying the discontinuation of coverage when an athlete becomes pregnant is “unconscionable and may put at risk her health and that of her child.” The USOC provides funding for insurance to US governing bodies that run individual sports, and those bodies are responsible for determining which athletes receive coverage and under what conditions.

RUGBY UNION

Folau starts legal action

Sacked Wallabies star Israel Folau yesterday began legal action against Rugby Australia’s decision to dismiss him over social media posts, saying the move was to defend freedom of religion. “No Australian of any faith should be fired for practising their religion,” Folau said in a statement after filing his case with Australia’s employment watchdog, the Fair Workplace Commission. Folau had his contract terminated last month after a Rugby Australia tribunal found him guilty of a “high-level” breach of the governing body’s code of conduct for a post on Instagram that said “hell awaits” sinners.