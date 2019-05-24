SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

BASKETBALL

Australia name Cup squad

Philadephia 76ers star Ben Simmons headlines an NBA player-dominated preliminary Australia squad announced yesterday for this year’s World Cup in China. Nine US-based players form the core of the 17-man Boomers squad, including Andrew Bogut of NBA champions the Golden State Warriors, Joe Ingles of the Utah Jazz, Patty Mills of the San Antonio Spurs and another 76er, Jonah Bolden. The NBA has seen a record number of Australian players this year and the Boomers are being touted as the strongest from the country to play at a World Cup. “No doubt, we have the opportunity to put a great team on the floor and that’s exciting,” head coach Andrej Lemanis said in a statement. “The depth of talent in Australian basketball means that some tough decisions are made at this point and some very good players miss out,” referring to several hopefuls from Australia’s national competition who were overlooked. Simmons’ 76ers lost the Eastern Conference semi-finals after an incredible Game 7 buzzer-beater by the Toronto Raptor’s Kawhi Leonard this month. The former NBA rookie of the year took to social media this week to let 76er fans know he was energized for next year after a “tough way to finish the season.” Sudanese-Australian Thon Maker was pulled from the Boomers squad at the last minute, reportedly at the request of his NBA team the Detroit Pistons. The final 12-man squad is to be selected at a team camp in August. They face Canada and the US in warm-up matches in Perth and Melbourne that month, with their World Cup campaign beginning against Canada in Dongguan on Sept. 1.

MOTOR RACING

Haas drivers black flagged

Haas drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen were both shown a black flag after 20 minutes of yesterday’s opening free practice at the Monaco Grand Prix. The two returned immediately to the pits, obeying the rarely used flagged message, which is one of the most serious and often associated with a possible disqualification. However, Haas said that it was less alarming than feared and said that the sport’s ruling body, the International Motoring Federation (FIA), had acted on their behalf after the team had a communications failure. In a message, Haas said: “Telemetry and radio issue... We cannot communicate with drivers. FIA stepped in so we could get cars back to the pits as the pit boards weren’t doing the business.”

SOCCER

Carlsberg extend sponsorship

Danish brewer Carlsberg yesterday said that it had agreed with Liverpool to extend its sponsorship deal with the club until the 2023-2024 season, marking the longest-running partnership in the Premier League. Liverpool, who finished second behind Manchester City in the domestic English league this season and face Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final on Saturday next week, have been sponsored by Carlsberg since 1992. “The relationship between Carlsberg and Liverpool FC is iconic and we’re extremely proud to have been a part of the family for over a quarter of a century,” Carlsberg chief commercial officer Jessica Spence said. Last month, Carlsberg released a limited-edition Liverpool beer with a red bottle and label to celebrate former manager Bill Shankly’s decision to play in an all red kit.