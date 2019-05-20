Mets skipper Callaway not focused on job security

Reuters

New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway told reporters that he is not focused on his job security after the Mets lost their second straight game to the league-worst Miami Marlins on Saturday in Miami.

Yahoo Sports later on Saturday reported that Callaway’s job is safe through at least the weekend, but perhaps in danger once the Mets arrive home today from a six-game road trip.

“I’m coming in tomorrow to manage the New York Mets and I’m going to be enthusiastic about it and I’m going to continue to lead this team to something special,” Callaway said. “As a leader, you can’t ever worry about yourself. I’m here.”

“One of the things I told them when I got hired was that selfless service is very important to me, and my goal every day is to improve that room, be consistent and make sure our players continue to improve,” Callaway added.

The Marlins entered the series with a 10-31 record, having lost seven straight and 10 of 11, but they won 8-6 on Friday and 2-0 in a collective one-hitter on Saturday.

The Mets have lost four straight and dropped to 20-24, the furthest below .500 that they have been all season.

Callaway, 44, went 77-85 with the Mets last year, his first season as manager, despite starting 17-9 and still sitting five games over .500 (24-19) on May 21. By the All-Star break, New York had dropped 16 games below .500 (39-55).

This year, the Mets opened 9-4, but they have won consecutive games only twice since then.

Callaway said that he believes the team has the talent to contend.

“We haven’t played like that,” Callaway added. “We have to start making it happen, somehow, some way.”

Third baseman Todd Frazier told reporters that Callaway is not the issue.

“It’s not a question for me — I think he’s doing a great job,” Frazier said. “He can’t go up there and hit. He makes the lineup, he puts the guys in at the right time and we’re not producing.”

The Marlins have yet to sweep a team this year.

GIANTS VS DIAMONDBACKS

AP, PHOENIX, Arizona

His pitching line on Saturday did not completely indicate it, but Madison Bumgarner could not have felt better on the mound Saturday night. It helped that his San Francisco Giants teammates provided plenty of run support.

Bumgarner allowed four runs and five hits with six strikeouts in 6-1/3 innings in the Giants’ 8-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Bumgarner (3-4) won for the third time in his past four starts and he is 6-1 with a 2.58 ERA in his past 12 starts at Chase Field.

“This is as good as I’ve felt. I’m throwing the ball as good as I ever have,” Bumgarner said. “The results not being there to match up is frustrating, but when our offense is putting up eight [runs], then it’s easier to deal with. But it’s about winning, and that’s it.”

Pablo Sandoval and Brandon Belt hit solo home runs for the Giants. while Sandoval pinch-hit in the eighth inning with two outs and drove a 2-2 pitch from Matt Andriese over the right-field fence for his second career pinch-homer.

Belt’s home run, also off Andriese, splashed down in the pool beyond right field in the top of the ninth with two outs.

“How about that?” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said of Sandoval. “It’s nice to start him, but when he doesn’t start, it’s nice to have him come off the bench, too. When you look at our offense, he’s the silver lining through our struggles, I think.”