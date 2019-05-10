SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

ATHLETICS

Javelin impales sprinter

A University of Georgia sprinter is expected to make a full recovery after he was impaled on a javelin during a practice session on Tuesday. Elija Godwin was participating in a drill in which he and his teammates were sprinting backward when he ran into the javelin, which had been left pointing out of the ground at an angle. The accident left Godwin with wounds to his back and shoulder, and collapsed his left lung. Georgia athletic director Greg McGarity said that no one was to blame for the incident. “It was truly an accident,” McGarity said. “Nobody threw anything or anything like that.” Godwin, unsurprisingly, is to miss the rest of the season.

RUGBY UNION

Folau could play in Asia

Australian billionaire Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest could offer Israel Folau a career lifeline in Asia if his Wallaby’s contract is terminated over his homophobic comments, Sydney’s Daily Telegraph reported yesterday. Tonga coach Toutai Kefu has also said that he is keen for Folau to switch allegiance to his team, even though the fullback would have to serve a three-year stand-down period. Folau has limited options if his Rugby Australia contract is torn up, with the National Rugby League ruling out signing him and many overseas clubs shying away. However, the Telegraph reported that Forrest could find a spot for Folau in his Global Rapid Rugby competition, which is to begin next year. The competition was interested in making Folau a marquee signing for either the Hong Kong-based South China Tigers or the Singapore-based Asia Pacific Dragons, the paper said.

SOCCER

Chelsea ban appeal rejected

Chelsea’s appeal against a one-year transfer ban was rejected on Wednesday, leaving the club to prepare for their Champions League return without being able to add new players. The FIFA appeals committee upheld the ban imposed in February for breaking youth transfer rules, but added that Chelsea would be allowed to register players under 16. Although Chelsea can still sell players, any new signings must not be selected until the 2020-2021 season. Chelsea said they would challenge the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. They could also ask for an urgent interim ruling within weeks to freeze the ban during the appeal process. That would let Chelsea register any players signed during the off-season transfer window, which opens on June 11 in England.

SOCCER

Players jailed over assault

A Moscow court on Wednesday found Russian players Pavel Mamaev and Alexander Kokorin guilty of hooliganism over a night of drunken assaults and sentenced them to one-and-a-half years each in prison. The players have already served about seven months in detention, which would count toward their sentence. Kokorin’s lawyer Tatiana Stukalova told journalists that “we will definitely submit an appeal,” saying that the verdict was based solely on victims’ testimony. Mamaev and Kokorin attacked two officials in a Moscow cafe after a drunken night out in October last year. They also assaulted the chauffeur of a TV presenter as he waited in a parking lot. Both are Russia internationals, although Kokorin last played for the national side in late 2017, while Mamaev was last selected in 2016.