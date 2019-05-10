Nadal returning to form as Ferrer ends career

AFP, MADRID

Rafael Nadal believes he is finding his rhythm again after beginning his bid for a sixth Mutua Madrid Open title on Wednesday by beating Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets.

The victory also came hours before fellow Spaniard David Ferrer played the final match of his career, losing 6-4, 6-1 to Alexander Zverev in his last tournament before retirement.

Nadal has endured a turbulent few weeks after slipping to surprise defeats in Monte Carlo and Barcelona last month, before being hit by a stomach bug on Sunday.

There was never much sign of an upset in the Spanish capital, where the world No. 2 opened with a 6-3, 6-3 victory.

The 32-year-old is now to face another young talent in the US’ Frances Tiafoe, with either Stan Wawrinka or Kei Nishikori waiting in the quarter-finals.

Ferrer bowed out after losing to Zverev, calling time on a career that included 27 ATP titles and a highest ranking of No. 3.

Renowned for his never-say-die attitude, the 37-year-old reached the French Open final in 2014, as well as five more Grand Slam semi-finals.

“I couldn’t have given more to this sport,” Ferrer said. “I don’t know what my legacy will be, but I always fought until the last point. Maybe it will be that.”

In the women’s singles, world No. 1 Naomi Osaka is through to the quarter-finals for the first time after she eased past Belarussian Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 6-3.

Osaka pulled out of the semi-finals in Stuttgart last month with an abdominal injury, but has said that she is no longer feeling discomfort during matches.

In the last eight, Osaka is to face Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic, who beat Ukrainian qualifier Kateryna Kozlova 6-0, 6-2.

A potential semi-final foe for Osaka is world No. 3 Simona Halep, who annihilated Slovakian Viktoria Kuzmova 6-0, 6-0 in 44 minutes.

No. 2 seed Petra Kvitova saw off France’s Caroline Garcia 6-3, 6-3 and is to face the Netherlands’ Kiki Bertens.