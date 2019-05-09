Japanese swimmer Ikee says treatment is proceeding well

Reuters, TOKYO

Japanese swimmer Rikako Ikee, considered a medal contender for next year’s Tokyo Olympics before being diagnosed with leukemia in February, yesterday said that her treatment is proceeding smoothly, but sometimes she feels her “heart might break.”

Ikee won six titles at last year’s Asian Games and also picked up two relay silvers to became the first female athlete to be named the Most Valuable Player at an Asian Games.

Her rich haul in the Jakarta pool propelled her onto the world stage and Ikee was expected to lead a new generation of Japanese swimmers at their home Games next year.

When announcing her diagnosis, the 18-year-old said that she “couldn’t believe it” and that she has since been concentrating on treatment, although no details about her illness have been released.

In March, she said on Twitter: “This is dozens of times, hundreds of times, thousands of times harder than I thought. I’ve had many times where I haven’t been able to eat for three days or more. But I won’t give up.”

Ikee yesterday on a newly launched Web site thanked fans for their messages of support and said that her treatment was proceeding smoothly, but things were occasionally tough.

“I look outside every day and think that the wind in this season must feel good, and that I’d like to feel the rain, but this has become something to look forward to once I’m released,” she said in a handwritten statement posted on the site.

“It’s going to be a long hospitalization and long treatment, but I think of what I want to do when I get out and am staying positive,” she said, adding that she was spending her time doing puzzles, watching movies and other things she usually does not have time for.

“To be honest, sometimes it feels as if my heart might break, but all the things people have said help cheer me on, and builds up the feeling that I want to keep on fighting and won’t give up,” she said.

Ikee’s coach has held out hopes that she could still compete in the Tokyo Olympics, which start in late July next year, but she is to miss the swimming world championships to be held in Gwangju, South Korea, in July this year.