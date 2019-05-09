Reds crush Barca to advance to final

AFP, LIVERPOOL, England

Liverpool on Tuesday produced one of the most stunning comebacks in UEFA Champions League history to beat Barcelona 4-0 and progress to the final for the second consecutive year as stand-in striker Divock Origi and substitute Georginio Wijnaldum each scored two goals.

Liverpool went into the match at Anfield trailing 3-0 from the first leg and deprived of injured star attackers Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

However, Origi — making a rare start — and substitute Wijnaldum each netted twice as Barca for the second consecutive season surrendered a three-goal first-leg lead to exit the Champions League.

“With any other team I wouldn’t think it was possible. They are really mentality giants,” Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said. “It is unbelievable the season we had, the games we had, the injuries we had now.”

“Going out there and putting in a performance like this on the pitch is unbelievable. I am really proud to be the manager of this team,” he said. “What they did tonight was really special. I will remember it forever.”

Liverpool are to face either Dutch side Ajax or Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the final on June 1 in Madrid and are likely to be favorites to be crowned European champions for the sixth time.

The Reds’ stunning victory brought back memories of when they last lifted the trophy in 2005, when they overturned a 3-0 halftime deficit in the final against AC Milan in Istanbul, Turkey.

However, Klopp underlined the importance of his side writing their own history, even if their bid for a first Premier League title in 29 years falls short behind Manchester City this weekend.

“We believed in this chance, we didn’t compare it with Istanbul or whatever,” Klopp said. “We want to create our own history. We need new chapters, obviously, and the boys did it.”

Despite the despondency of losing Salah and Firmino, Klopp’s men never lost faith and were accompanied by a typically raucous Anfield atmosphere for a European night.

Origi would almost certainly not have started had Salah and Firmino been fit to play.

However, the 24-year-old Belgian has made a habit of scoring important goals in Liverpool’s title challenge and had his first-ever goal in the Champions League on seven minutes on the rebound after Marc-Andre ter Stegen had denied Jordan Henderson’s initial effort.

“We know this club is the mix of atmosphere, emotion, desire and football quality. You cut off one and it doesn’t work, we know that,” Klopp said.

“This club has a big heart. The heart was pounding like crazy, you could hear it and feel it all over the world. I am so happy we could give the people this experience,” he added.

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde was left to face up to the second major European embarrassment of his time in charge.

The Spanish champions last year blew a 4-1 first-leg lead to bow out in the quarter-finals against AS Roma.

“The most hurtful thing is to repeat it,” said Valverde, who might struggle to hold on to his job, despite guiding Barca to two La Liga titles.

“When you have a collapse of this nature we will have a few horrible days ahead,” he added.

Barca were left to rue not taking their chances in the first half after weathering Liverpool’s early burst.

Lionel Messi had seemingly turned the tie in the Catalans’ favor late in the first leg with a brilliant free-kick and his first effort was tipped over by Alisson Becker before the Brazilian denied his international teammate Philippe Coutinho.