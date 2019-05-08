Rask impenetrable as Bruins advance

AP, COLUMBUS, Ohio

Tuukka Rask was impenetrable when it counted in Game 6 and the Boston Bruins are on their way to the Eastern Conference finals.

Rask on Monday made 39 saves and recorded his sixth career playoff shutout as Boston beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-0 to clinch their semi-final series 4-2.

Rask was supported by great defensive play in front of the net by the Bruins, who were outshot 39-29 in a tight physical game that has been the norm in the series.

Boston advance to face the Carolina Hurricanes, who swept the New York Islanders in four games.

The Bruins advanced to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since the 2012-2013 season, when they lost in the Stanley Cup Final.

“[Rask] was definitely our most consistent player throughout the whole series,” Boston coach Bruce Cassidy said. “We had guys give us good performances from game to game. He was there every night.”

Boston’s top-liners were kept off the score sheet again, but it did not matter.

David Krejci scored in the first period, before Marcus Johansson and David Backes had third-period goals for the Bruins, who gave up four power plays to the Blue Jackets, but Rask stonewalled Columbus on a number of high-danger chances.

Columbus hit the post at least four times.

“We peppered him,” Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno said. “It wasn’t through lack of trying or competing on anyone’s part. I thought everyone brought it, and it’s just disappointing.”

Rask said he put up with increased pushing and shoving in the crease, and kept Columbus from taking him out of his game.

“As the series went on, they kind of felt like they needed to do that,” Rask said. “Trying to get in my head a little bit. It’s funny when that happens because you know you got the better of them at that point.”

Columbus goalie Sergei Bobrovsky had an outstanding post-season, but allowed the two quick goals in the third period that sealed it for Boston. He finished with 26 saves.

In Denver, Colorado, Gabriel Landeskog scored 2:32 into overtime after Colorado squandered a late lead in regulation as the Avalanche beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 to force a decisive Game 7 in their Western Conference semi-final series.