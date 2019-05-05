Marseille draw 1-1 against Strasbourg, denting Europa bid

AP, STRASBOURG, France

Olympique de Marseille’s hopes of European qualification on Friday took another blow in a 1-1 draw at Strasbourg in Ligue 1.

After losing 2-1 at home to Nantes last weekend, Marseille needed a win to keep the pressure on fourth-placed AS Saint-Etienne, who hold the UEFA Europa League qualification place.

However, Marseille’s seventh draw of the season means they remain four points behind Saint-Etienne ahead of the rest of the 35th round.

Saint-Etienne today visit AS Monaco. Three rounds remain after this weekend’s games.

Marseille had to wait until the second half to break the deadlock, with Valere Germain scoring in the 47th minute after some fine interplay between Mario Balotelli and Luiz Gustavo.

Balotelli played the ball to Gustavo with his heel, then ran on for the return pass and played it back for Hiroki Sakai, who laid it off for Germain to curl the ball inside the right post.

Marseille defender Duje Caleta-Car later struck the post before Strasbourg drew level through Kenny Lala in the 65th minute.

Adil Rami conceded a penalty for bringing down Ludovic Ajorque, but Steve Mandanda saved Jonas Martin’s effort from the spot, then another on the rebound from Adrien Thomasson before Lala converted the third attempt.