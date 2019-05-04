Avalanche blank Sharks as Bruins beat Blue Jackets

AP, DENVER, Colorado

Nathan MacKinnon on Thursday night kept up his scoring spree with a second-period goal and Philipp Grubauer halted 32 shots for his first career playoff shutout as the Colorado Avalanche beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 to tie the NHL Western Conference semifinal series at two games apiece.

MacKinnon has at least a point in eight straight games. It is the longest streak by an Avalanche player in the post-season since Peter Forsberg had a point in eight straight in 2002.

Colin Wilson gave Colorado a two-goal cushion with a power-play goal early in the third period. His goal was set up by a no-look, between-the-legs pass from Mikko Rantanen, who registered two assists.

Erik Johnson added an empty-netter with 1 minute, 9 seconds remaining.

BRUINS 4, BLUE JACKETS 1

In Columbus, Ohio, Tuukka Rask stopped 39 shots as the Boston Bruins got some much-needed production from their top-liners in a win over the Blue Jackets that evened their NHL Eastern Conference semi-final series at two games apiece.

Patrice Bergeron had two goals. David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist, while Sean Kuraly also tallied for the Bruins, who knotted the series again as it moves back to Boston for Game 5 today.

Artemi Panarin scored for Columbus on a controversial play, and Sergei Bobrovsky, who has been spectacular in the post-season so far, had 41 saves but was beaten on long shots by Pastrnak and Bergeron in the first period.

Brad Marchand picked up an assist on Bergeron’s goal, but also committed three penalties, one leading to an unsuccessful Blue Jackets penalty shot in the first period.