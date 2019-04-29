Roope Hintz scores twice as Stars pull level

AFP, WASHINGTON

Finnish forward Roope Hintz on Saturday scored two goals as the Dallas Stars beat hosts St Louis 4-2 to level their National Hockey League playoff series.

The Stars equalized the best-of-seven Western Conference second-round series at 1-1, which is to continue today in Dallas.

Hintz opened the scoring for Dallas 7 minutes, 11 seconds into the game and countryman Miro Heiskanen doubled the Stars’ lead.

Canadian defenseman Colton Parayko answered for St Louis just 46 seconds later, but 26 seconds after that Dallas restored a two-goal edge with Swedish center Mattias Janmark’s first goal of the playoffs.

After a scoreless second period, the Blues scored just after the restart, Jaden Schwartz’s goal off a pass from Parayko surviving a video replay review appeal by Dallas for goaltender interference.

The Stars killed a late power-play chance for the Blues with the St Louis goaltender benched for an extra attacker and Hintz scored the clincher into an empty net three seconds from the final horn.

St Louis coach Craig Berube said his team wasted too many good chances.

“Our power play could have helped us tonight, it didn’t,” Berube said. “That might have made the difference in the game.”

Elsewhere, Matt Duchene scored on a power play into the second overtime to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins and square their second-round playoff series at 1-1.

Artemi Panarin tallied two goals and one assist, while goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves for the Blue Jackets.