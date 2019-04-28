Nadal edges closer to ATP history at Barcelona Open

AFP, BARCELONA, Spain

Rafael Nadal on Friday held off Jan-Lennard Struff 7-5, 7-5 in the Barcelona Open quarter-finals to move closer to setting an ATP record as the first player to win the same event 12 times.

Nadal must first get through yesterday’s semi-final against 2017 finalist Dominic Thiem, who crushed Argentine Guido Pella 7-5, 6-2.

“It’s difficult to face someone for the first time,” Spain’s 17-time Grand Slam champion said. “It was important that my serve was solid today. I’m feeling better in my game and hope to keep improving here at home.”

Nadal is regaining his swagger after losing last weekend in the Monte Carlo semis to Italy’s Fabio Fognini.

Nadal stands a perfect 11-0 in Barcelona semi-finals.

“I’ve played two good matches here after my first,” he said, “The confidence is growing — and victories certainly help.

Japan’s two-time champion Kei Nishikori won a slugfest with Roberto Carballes Baena 6-4, 7-5 to move into the semis for a fourth time.

Nishikori was to take on Russian Daniil Medvedev yesterday, after the seventh seed stopped lucky loser Nicolas Jarry of Chile 6-3, 6-4.

Nishikori, the winner in 2014 and 2015, served out for victory after his 104th-ranked opponent slipped in the penultimate game and appeared to strain a right thigh muscle.

“In the first set, everything was working well for me,” Nishikori said. “I was hitting my forehand heavy, which I think you need to do on clay.”

“It was frustrating missing on those break points, I twice had 40-0,” Nishikori said. “Mentally, it was not easy at all.”

Nishikori has won two of his three matches against Medvedev, including the Brisbane International final in January.

“Medvedev is a tough player, he’s got a great serve, good reach and he moves well,” Nishikori said. “I’m expecting many long rallies. I need to play aggressive if I want to have a chance at winning.”