Barrett ignites Hurricanes as Sharks upset Waratahs

AFP, WELLINGTON

Jordie Barrett starred yesterday as the Hurricanes overran the Chiefs in a Super Rugby try-fest, while the New South Wales Waratahs were upset at home by the Sharks for the first time since 2000.

Barrett celebrated a return to his favored fullback position with two touchdowns in the opening six minutes as the ’Canes won 47-19 at Wellington in a game that witnessed 10 tries.

In Sydney, South Africa’s Sharks beat the Tahs 23-15, with Jed Holloway’s red card for an elbow to the head early in the second half a turning point after they were locked 10-10 going into the break.

The win moved the Sharks top of a tight South African conference.

Barrett’s blazing start set the standard for the Hurricanes in a game played at a frantic pace, with attacking favored over defense.

“We did the simple things well,” Hurricanes captain T.J. Perenara said. “That was one of the better games we have played of late.”

The Hurricanes raced to a 21-0 lead inside 16 minutes before the Chiefs were able to get on the board, with the bonus point win keeping them second in the New Zealand conference behind the Canterbury Crusaders.

Barrett scored his first try with a well-timed run into the backline in the fourth minute.

Play had barely restarted when he was over again, carving through an ineffectual defense.

When the Chiefs closed to 28-19 early in the second half with a Lachlan Boshier try, Barrett engineered two more for the Hurricanes.

In Sydney, the Waratahs, re-energized by a gritty come-from-behind win against the Rebels last week, were in contention until Holloway lost the plot.

“Really proud of the boys, our defense was outstanding,” Sharks captain Tendai Mtawarira said.

Bernard Foley gave the Waratahs the lead after seven minutes with an easy penalty, before Daniel du Preez dived over between the posts for his sixth try of the season.

The Sharks dominated possession, but the Waratahs got back in the game when Jake Gordon grabbed the ball from a ruck and offloaded to Curtis Rona, who drew in a defender and passed back to Gordon, who sprinted to the line.

A Sekope Kepu high tackle handed the Sharks’ Curwin Bosch a penalty chance, which he converted, to level the game before the second stanza started with a bang.

Five minutes in and Thomas du Toit grabbed Holloway’s jersey, preventing him from chasing a ball, and the big lock retaliated by swinging his elbow into the South African’s head. It was a straight red offense, with Du Toit copping a yellow card.

Six minutes later and Jack Dempsey was sent to the sin bin for dangerous play, leaving the Waratahs with just 13 players.

It cost them dearly, with Andre Esterhuizen bursting through the defense for a try and Bosch kicking the conversion and two penalties.