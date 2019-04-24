Taiwan’s Cheng wins gold medal

Staff writer, with CNA

Cheng Chao-tsun on Monday won Taiwan’s first gold medal at the Asian Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, with a meeting record in the javelin.

Cheng took gold by setting an Asian Athletics Championships record with a throw of 86.72m, edging out Shivpal Singh of India, who registered a distance of 86.23m.

The gold medal performance qualified Cheng for a spot in the World Athletics Championships to be held in Doha in late September.

Huang Shi-feng almost made it two medals for Taiwan in the event, finishing fourth with a throw of 81.46m, just behind bronze medalist Ryohei Arai of Japan’s 81.93m.

The title saw Cheng return to form after being hampered by injury.

Cheng set a new Asian record in the javelin with a gold medal-winning throw of 91.36m at the Universiade in Taipei in 2017, but injured himself while training for the Asian Games in Jakarta last year, where he could only manage fifth place with a distance of 79.81m.

Meanwhile, Taiwanese “Hurdle King” Chen Chieh won the silver medal in the men’s 400m hurdles final with a personal best time of 48.92 seconds.

He finished well behind Abderrahman Samba of Qatar, who won gold with a time of 47.51.

It was Chen’s third consecutive 400m hurdles silver medal at the Asian Athletics Championships.

Chen, who represented Taiwan at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, set his previous best of 49.05 seconds at the Taipei Universiade in 2017.

The Asian Athletics Championships end today.