Sharks beat Vegas 2-1, force Game 7

AP, LAS VEGAS

Tomas Hertl on Sunday scored a short-handed goal 11 minutes, 17 seconds into the second overtime to lift the San Jose Sharks to a 2-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights, forcing a Game 7 in their first-round playoff series.

Just 31 seconds after Barclay Goodrow was called for slashing Brayden McNabb, it was Hertl recovering the loose puck and skating in alone to beat Marc-Andre Fleury with a wrist-shot to seal the win and force the deciding game tomorrow at San Jose.

Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, while goalie Martin Jones had a playoff career-high 58 saves.

San Jose have won two straight after being forced to the brink of elimination to even the series.

Jonathan Marchessault scored one goal for Vegas, while the Golden Knights goalie Fleury stopped 27 shots.

BRUINS 4, MAPLE LEAFS 2

Brad Marchand had two goals and an assist as the Boston Bruins forced a Game 7 in their series with hosts the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Torey Krug and Jake DeBrusk also scored, while David Pastrnak had two assists to help the Bruins avoid elimination. Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask stopped 22 shots.

Boston are to host the deciding game tomorrow.

Morgan Rielly and Auston Matthews each scored for Toronto in a series where neither team have managed back-to-back victories, but each have won twice away.

Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen finished with 37 saves.

The Maple Leafs, who lost to the Bruins in seven games in both 2013 and last spring, have not advanced to the second round of the playoffs since 2004.

The winners of this series are to take on the Columbus Blue Jackets, who swept a Tampa Bay Lightning team that tied an NHL record with 62 victories in the regular season.