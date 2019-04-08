Taiwan women beat the Philippines

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The Taiwan women’s soccer team yesterday mounted a big comeback in the second half of their Asian Football Confederation (AFC) women’s Olympic qualifier to defeat the Philippines 4-2 in Doha.

Taiwan topped Group C of Asia’s second-round qualifier for the Tokyo Olympic Games with two wins, ahead of powerhouse Iran, who have a 1-1 record.

The Philippines were the better side in the first half at the Grand Hamad Stadium, going in front on goals by Joyce Semacio and Patricia Tomanon, with Taiwan having to play catch-up.

Just before halftime, Taiwan were awarded a penalty-kick after illegal contact by the Philippine defense during a corner kick. Michelle Pao dispatched the ball to the upper right of the net, cutting the lead.

Taiwan came out fighting in the second half. Their constant pressure on the opposition resulted in two own-goals by Philippine defenders in the 48th and 63rd minutes.

In the final minutes, forward Ting Chi received a pass, pushed past her marker and found the net with a low drive from just inside the box to grab the win.

In the other Group C match yesterday, Iran — the favorites — showed no mercy as they netted four times in the first half and went on to chip in five more goals to trounce Palestine 9-0 in Al Wakrah, Qatar.

In the Group C opener on Wednesday last week, Taiwan forward Chou Li-ping put her side ahead in the first half, and goals from midfielder Wang Hsiang-huei and second-half substitute Ting allowed them to solidly beat Palestine 3-0. Iran suffered an upset, falling to the Philippines 2-0.

After two rounds, Taiwan sit at the top of Group C, followed by Iran and the Philippines with a win each, and Palestine at the bottom on two losses.

If Taiwan can draw or win in their final game against Iran tomorrow, then they would advance into the third round as a top-place finisher.

“Our team enjoyed a big win today and we have the confidence to advance into the next round,” Taiwan’s Japanese head coach Kazuo Echigo said after the game. “We are as good as Iran, we can match up to them in all departments... Our team will not play defensively. We will face Iran head-on with an attacking game.”

In the AFC Cup club competition, Taiwan’s Hang Yuen hosted North Korean champions April 25 in the Group I opener at the Hsinchu County Stadium on Wednesday last week.

The Pyongyang-based side hit their stride on goals from O Hyok-chol and Son Pyong-il in the first half, and Kim Yu-song netted in stoppage time for April 25 to shut out Hang Yuen 3-0.

Two Hong Kong teams faced each other at the Mongkok Stadium in Kowloon in the other Group I contest last week, with Wofoo Tai Po prevailing 4-2 over Kitchee.

Hang Yuen are to head to Hong Kong to face Wofoo Tai Po in two weeks’ time and April 25 are to host Kitchee in Pyongyang for their second group match.