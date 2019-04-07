Ducks wrap up season with 5-2 victory over Kings

AP, ANAHEIM, California

No previous edition of the Freeway Faceoff had ever meant less; the state of Southern California hockey has rarely been lower.

The Anaheim Ducks still moved into a long summer with an emphatic win over their local rivals.

Korbinian Holzer scored his first NHL goal in just more than two years and Sam Steel added a short-handed goal as Anaheim on Friday night finished their disappointing season with a 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings.

Daniel Sprong, Carter Rowney and Jakob Silfverberg also scored, while John Gibson made 44 saves as the Ducks earned their first victory in four games against the Kings this season.

The rivalry win provided scant satisfaction for Anaheim.

Both teams are missing the Stanley Cup playoffs in the same season for the first time since 2004, and the Ducks missed the post-season for the first time in seven years, despite 11 wins in their final 17 games.

“That’s the hardest thing in sports,” Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf said of their past few weeks. “We’ve gotten used to playing in the playoffs and having those stretch drives late where we’re competing for spots. When you’re out that early, and that far behind, that’s a tough way to play hockey at the end of the year.”

Rookie Max Jones had two assists in his first career multipoint game for the Ducks (35-37-10), who needed that late surge to finish with 80 points, matching the franchise’s lowest total in a full season since 2004.

“We’ve mostly been prepared for this moment for a few weeks, but we’ve been playing pretty well lately,” said Silfverberg, who set a career high with his 24th goal. “We’re kind of past the point of being angry. It’s been a good ride for a while here, but that doesn’t change the feeling.”

Michael Amadio and Carl Grundstrom scored, while Jack Campbell stopped 28 shots for the Kings, who have the NHL’s second-worst record with one game to play — one point fewer than New Jersey.

The rivals largely played a clean game until the final minutes, when a handful of prolonged scraps broke out and led to 42 combined penalty minutes.

“Regardless of wherever everyone is in the standings, you know it’s always going to be an emotional battle,” Kings defenseman Alec Martinez said. “It’s always going to be a revved-up environment. That’s what it was tonight.”

Although the Kings have one game left, this local derby was a simultaneous farewell to a season that ended a seven-year Southern California hockey renaissance.

The Kings have won two Stanley Cup titles and made three Western Conference finals since 2011, while the Ducks won five consecutive Pacific Division titles and reached two conference finals in the same stretch.

After both teams were swept out of the first round in last spring’s playoffs, Los Angeles struggled from the start this season, finally unable to use their grit and defensive acumen to compensate for years of offensive stagnation.

Anaheim were firmly in the playoff race until the week before Christmas, when injuries and a mystifying goal drought led to a 5-21-4 slump.

The Ducks began their resurgence too late to get back in the race, while the Kings have remained the Western Conference’s worst team for many weeks, despite five victories in their previous eight games.

A sellout crowd still turned out at the Honda Center to wrap up the season, and the two lowest-scoring teams in the NHL managed to produce some entertainment.