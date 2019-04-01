LeBron James to sit out season

AP, LOS ANGELES

LeBron James’ first season with the Los Angeles Lakers is over.

James will sit out the final six games of the Lakers’ sixth consecutive losing season, the team announced on Saturday.

In a statement, president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka claimed that the decision would provide James with a head start on off-season healing for a three-month-old groin strain, the first significant injury of his career.

“After consulting with our team doctors and medical staff, we have decided to hold LeBron out of games for the remainder of the season,” the statement said. “This decision will allow his groin to fully heal.”

James is the NBA’s fifth-leading scorer at 27.4 points per game, and he averaged 8.5 rebounds and 8.3 assists in his first season on the West Coast.

He expects to accompany the Lakers on their upcoming trip to New Orleans and Oklahoma City, but the 16-year NBA veteran will not play again in his first non-playoff season since 2005, his second year in the league.

James appeared in the past eight NBA Finals with Miami and Cleveland, but he will finish this year playing in a career-low 55 games and a career-low 35.2 minutes per game for the Lakers.

Despite James’ ballyhooed arrival to lead the Lakers’ talented young core, Los Angeles failed to overcome several major injuries and a midseason crisis of team confidence when the Lakers attempted to land superstar Anthony Davis in a multi-player trade.

“It’s challenging, but I kind of knew what I was getting myself into,” James said earlier this month.

Los Angeles are 34-42 after beating Charlotte 129-115 on Friday, with James scoring 27 points in what turned out to be his final appearance.

ROCKETS VS KINGS

AP, HOUSTON, Texas

James Harden and the Houston Rockets knew that they would have to be aggressive on Saturday to counteract the young and fast-paced Sacramento Kings.

It was that mindset that led to another huge game for “the Beard” and a victory for the Rockets.

Harden had 50 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, scoring 10 straight Houston points down the stretch to help the Rockets beat the Kings 119-108.

“They made a run, which we knew they were going to have in them,” Harden said. “But I just tried to be aggressive, whether it was making an assist or getting to the basket or shooting my shot. That was it.”

Harden had his 42nd career triple-double and third 50-point game in the past six. He made seven three-pointers to become the ninth player in NBA history to reach 2,000 career three-pointers.

It was his NBA-record fifth 50-point triple-double, which is two more than second-place Russell Westbrook, and the second this season.

Coach Mike D’Antoni, who is in his third season with the Rockets, continues to be impressed by Harden’s performances.

“It’s remarkable what he does and he does it every night,” D’Antoni said. “I keep thinking: ‘Gosh, can he do this every game.’ And then he does it for three years.”

In Saturday’s other games, it was:

‧ Magic 121, Pacers 116

‧ 76ers 118, Timberwolves 109

‧ Pistons 99, Trail Blazers 90

‧ Nets 110, Celtics 96

‧ Heat 100, Knicks 92

‧ Clippers 132, Cavaliers 108

‧ Raptors 124, Bulls 101

‧ Grizzlies 120, Suns 115