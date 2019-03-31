Chess, the war game building bridges in South Sudan

AFP, JUBA

The scorching sun is finally beginning to dip on a late Saturday afternoon in Juba, where a small group gathers to watch a tense battle between two of their best men.

Deng Costa, a soft-spoken 28-year-old, stares at the chessboard in angst as smooth-talking Angelo Legge, 36, with a faux gold watch and mischievous glint in his eye, counters his Sicilian Defense at every move.

Next to the small courtyard where they are facing off, a deafening roar from young men watching a English Premier League soccer match briefly breaks their concentration.

However, this is not enough to help Costa. Legge traps him in checkmate. Costa walks off in a huff.

After more than five years of war, pitting different ethnic groups in the fledgling nation against one other, the Munuki Chess Club is a haven of peaceful coexistence.

It is a typical weekend at the club, one of several in South Sudan, where a growing enthusiasm for the game saw the nation last year secure its first-ever gold medal in an international competition since gaining independence in 2011.

Legge was introduced to club chess during his civil engineering studies in Khartoum during the south’s war for independence from Sudan. In South Sudan’s first-ever chess tournament in 2014, he came in third.

For the young man struggling to forge a life in a nation where war has left millions like him in limbo, chess is a panacea.

“When I feel traumatized about my plans as an engineer ... I go to chess, I find solutions,” he said. “It’s a matter of passing time, but also to refresh my mind and give me the vision of what will be my next move in life.”

“As you can see, most of the different ethnicities, different tribes, are here playing chess. We become a brotherhood and we establish respect between ourselves,” Legge said.

Costa, who learned to play as a teenager, is a student of applied sciences at the University of Juba and dreams of making it to the Chess Olympiad one day.

“Chess brings people together and that is why I love it. If things go well, chess will be ... the second most popular game in South Sudan after football,” he said.

South Sudan’s chess association was cofounded by Jada Albert Modi in 2009, two years before independence. It became a fully fledged member of the World Chess Federation (FIDE) in 2016 in Baku, Azerbaijan, which hosted the first Olympiad attended by the nation’s players.

“It was quite a shock to some of our players. It was the first time some of them were traveling out of the country,” Modi said.

The South Sudanese came second in their group, but two years later they came first, beating 45 other countries.

“That was the first gold medal for South Sudan in any sport,” Modi said.

FIDE ranks South Sudan 126th out of 185 countries.

The popularity of the game is hard to pinpoint, Modi said.

“During the liberation struggle, when officers and soldiers were not fighting, they would be playing chess, a lot of our senior government officials do play chess,” he said.

Modi is proud of the cohesion among chess players at the Munuki club, named after a district in Juba, which also sees doctors or ambassadors playing against students.

“There is really great diversity... This unity was shown when we had the conflict in 2013; we looked after each other here. In 2016, the same — it didn’t create rifts,” he said of the two major battles in Juba.