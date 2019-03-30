Home / Sports
Sat, Mar 30, 2019 - Page 16　

Axelsen credits strong Danish club system for success

AFP, NEW DELHI

Danish ace Viktor Axelsen on Thursday credited his nation’s strong badminton club system for his success after entering the quarter-finals of the India Open.

The 25-year-old Axelsen outplayed Suppanyu Avihingsanon of Thailand 21-11, 21-9 to underline his favorite’s tag in the Badminton World Federation World Tour Super 500 tournament.

Axelsen has made giant strides in the sport after single-handedly breaking Asia’s stranglehold on men’s badminton when he became world No. 1 in 2017.

“We have had a long history of good players. We really have a strong club system in Denmark,” Axelsen, currently ranked fourth, told reporters after his second-round win. “We have a lot of good coaches and the young players like me got in pretty early and got to play with the best players.”

Denmark has had a rich history of badminton success since the sport arrived in the country in the 1920s.

The nation of fewer than 6 million people not only boasts Axelsen, but has also produced some of the best doubles players.

Axelsen remained the crowd favorite at Indira Gandhi Stadium.

Although stands were largely empty, a group of fans chanted his name throughout the second-round encounter.

“I always love my name in the stands. It was great, so thanks for all the support that came today,” Axelsen said. “Of course I would like them to cheer for me, but I’d rather play a filled stadium where one is against me than an empty stadium, but today was nice.”

Axelsen’s compatriot Jan O Jorgensen had a forgettable day after losing to India’s H.S. Prannoy 19-21, 22-20, 17-21 in a 1 hour, 7 minutes.

This story has been viewed 619 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top