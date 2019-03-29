Hopman Cup ends after Perth picked as ATP Cup host

Reuters

Perth has been chosen as the third city to host the inaugural ATP Cup in January next year, signaling an end to the Hopman Cup international mixed team event that has been hosted by the Western Australian city for the past 31 years.

Sydney and Brisbane were announced as the other ATP Cup host cities in January, with Sydney hosting the knockout rounds and final.

“The ATP Cup will launch the global tennis season for the men,” Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley said at the Perth Arena yesterday.

“Four of the top 12 male players, and eight of the top 24, will play in Perth, with 24 teams competing across three cities — Perth, Brisbane and Sydney,” he said.

The ATP Cup is to have 750 ranking points and US$22 million in prize money up for grabs.

The event leaves no room in the revamped tennis calendar for the Hopman Cup, which is popular with players and has traditionally served as a warm-up for the Australian Open, the year’s first Grand Slam.

Paul McNamee, founder of the Hopman Cup and a four-time doubles Grand Slam champion, said that he did not know if the tournament would move to another city.

“My immediate feeling is sadness that it’s not going to be there anymore and concern about where the Hopman Cup may be in the future,” he told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.