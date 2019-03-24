Elvira takes lead into final round

AFP, KUALA LUMPUR

Nacho Elvira yesterday edged closer to a maiden European Tour trophy after he posted a six-under-par 66 to gain a two-shot advantage over David Lipsky at the Maybank Championship penultimate round.

However, the title remains up for grabs, with Australian Scott Hend, Germany’s Maximilian Kieffer and Thai stalwart Jazz Janewattananond only three shots away.

Coming into the third round, Elvira of Spain trailed Thomas Pieters by a single shot in stiflingly hot conditions, but gained the advantage courtesy of his seven birdies.

“It would be great to start here [winning on the European Tour], but I really don’t think about it too much. I like the way things are right now with my swing,” he said.

Two-time European Tour winner Lipsky is to be hoping to add a third after he finished the day with a 67, despite two bogey flaws.

“It’s a tricky course, so you are going to make bogeys out there, you have just got to make your share of birdies,” said the American, who shot seven birdies.

Crowd favorite Ernie Els will also be confident of ending a six-year title drought after another consistent showing for a 69.

The South African sits only four strokes away from Elvira.

The local crowd will also pay attention to Nicholas Fung on the final day after the Malaysian ended the day tied-13th, seven shots off the pace.

Taiwan’s Lin Wen-tang ended the round in a share of 60th after carding a two-over 74.

Additional reporting by staff writer