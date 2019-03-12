China’s Chen tops Taiwan’s Tai at All England

AFP, LONDON

China’s Chen Yufei on Sunday was the surprise women’s champion at the All England Open, while Kento Momota became the first Japanese man to win the badminton tournament.

The women’s singles title was back in Chinese hands for the first time in five years after Chen shocked Taiwanese defending champion Tai Tzu-ying.

The last Chinese winner was Wang Shixian in 2014, but 21-year-old Chen ended that barren run with a 21-17, 21-17 victory.

Tai had been looking for an historic hat-trick of titles and Chen admitted she did not expect to come off court as a winner against such an illustrious opponent.

Tai previously had an 11-0 record against Chen and had only dropped one set in the tournament.

“I was overexcited. I didn’t expect to win the championship title in straight games,” Chen said. “When I express my joy I feel like I lose my physical composure, that’s why I fell to the ground... I kept my pace on the court today, I think that’s probably the reason why I won.”

In the men’s singles final, 24-year-old Momota, the reigning world champion, Asian champion and world No. 1, held his nerve to win 21-11, 15,21, 21-15 against Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen.

“Winning this tournament has been a dream from my childhood and having won this it is a really big moment in my life, and gives me a lot of confidence,” Momota said. “The second game I played defensively against some very powerful shots from Viktor, but in the final game I knew I couldn’t carry on like that. So I didn’t play particular tactics, I just gave all I had and did my best.”

Momota hopes his success can inspire more Japanese players.

“I hope this win will help raise the badminton level in Japan. I’m going to keep improving myself so that everybody can be helped along with me,” he said.