SPORTS BRIEFS

BOXING

AIBA ranks Chen world No. 1

Taiwanese female boxer Chen Nien-chin has been ranked No. 1 by the International Boxing Association (AIBA) in the welterweight category (69kg) with a score of 1,357.5 points. A member of the Amis community, the 21-year-old Hualien County native has been hailed by local media as the “Amis Bellona” and “boxing queen.” She excelled last year, winning gold medals at the Ulaanbaatar Box Cup, the World University Boxing Championship and the AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships. Chen said she participated in many women’s boxing competitions with her coach last year, many of which required her to fly long distances and to get ready to fight with almost no time to prepare. Despite all the hard work, the idea of giving up never occurred to her, Chen said, adding that she just keeps challenging herself. Chen has this year already won the Golden Girl Championship in Sweden and the Bocskai Memorial Tournament in Hungary, and was runner-up at the Strandja Memorial in Bulgaria. The AIBA women’s world champion said that her ultimate goal is to compete at next year’s Tokyo Olympics, where she hopes to win a gold medal for Taiwan.

CRICKET

Wellington Test rained out

Rain yesterday continued to blight the second test between New Zealand and Bangladesh, with the second day’s play abandoned without a ball being bowled. The first day’s play was washed out after persistent heavy rain fell in Wellington, but the weather had cleared enough yesterday to suggest the possibility of some play in the scheduled final session. However, light rain continued to hamper the work of the groundskeepers to prepare the Basin Reserve, and while the covers were removed and both teams went through warm-ups, the umpires decided the conditions were not going to be conducive to play. The forecast for tomorrow does not look any better, with further light showers expected throughout, with fine weather not due until on Monday afternoon. Hosts New Zealand lead the three-match series 1-0 after an innings and 52-run victory inside four days in the first match in Hamilton.

FOOTBALL

NFL lists proposed changes

After rule changes significantly reduced the success rate of NFL teams succeeding at recovering onside kicks last season, a proposed rule change would allow teams one opportunity per game to regain possession a different way. The proposal, from the Denver Broncos, was one of nine announced by the league on Friday. Seven of the other eight proposals involved widening the use of replay, and the other deals with overtime possessions. The Broncos’ idea is to give a team a chance to remain on offense after a score in the fourth quarter. The team would run a play from its own 35-yard line and would have to pick up 15 yards to keep the ball. If it fails, the defense takes over. The Washington Post, citing statistics from Elias Sports Bureau, said teams that attempted an onside kick last season recovered only four, while the receiving team recovered 49. That success rate of 7.5 percent was down markedly from 21.7 percent (13 of 60) one year earlier. Rule changes require the approval of 24 owners, who typically rely on the NFL competition committee to explore the ideas first. The overtime-related proposal, from the Kansas City Chiefs, would be to mandate that each team gets a possession. Currently, if the receiving team scores a touchdown on its first possession of overtime, the opponent never gets possession.