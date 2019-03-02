SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies, with staff writer

SOCCER

Fulham fires Ranieri

Claudio Ranieri was fired by Fulham on Thursday, even though owner Shad Khan said that the manager is not fully responsible for failing to lift the club out of the Premier League relegation zone. Ranieri agreed a “change was in the best interest of everyone” after Wednesday’s 2-0 loss at Southampton left Fulham 10 points from safety in next-to-last place, Khan said in a statement. Fulham has Ranieri with a caretaker manager who is almost half his age and less than two years into his coaching career. Former Fulham midfielder Scott Parker was put in charge of the team until the end of the season, with his first game tomorrow at home against Chelsea. Since being hired in November last year, Ranieri had only collected 12 points from 16 matches.

RUGBY LEAGUE

Crime rules see suspensions

A second Australian player was suspended indefinitely yesterday under tough new rules against players accused of serious crimes, while the sport’s bosses vowed a crackdown on lewd videos. Under a new regime announced on Thursday, players who are charged with serious criminal offenses would be automatically stood down. Previously, they could continue playing while they awaited the outcome of their court cases. After St George Illawarra’s Jack de Belin, who is facing sexual assault allegations, became the first to be banned, the Manly Sea Eagles’ Dylan Walker suffered the same fate yesterday after being accused of domestic violence. Cowboys forward Scott Bolton was suspended for 10 weeks and fined 5 percent of this year’s salary after he pleaded guilty in January to common assault involving a woman, while Canterbury Bulldog’s star Dylan Napa was fined 10 percent of his salary for appearing in several lewd videos. League chief Todd Greenberg warned anyone appearing in videos from now on would face much harsher punishment.

FOOTBALL

Kraft pleads not guilty

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has pleaded not guilty to charges of soliciting sex following a massage parlor bust in Florida, US reports said on Thursday. The 77-year-old was formally charged on Monday with two counts of soliciting prostitution. Court records showed that Kraft’s attorneys had entered a plea of not guilty to the charges, the local subsidiary of ABC television reported. Kraft is required to appear in court on March 27, reports said. The first degree misdemeanor charges against Kraft are punishable by up to one year in jail, a US$5,000 fine or community service.

GOLF

Olson nabs Singapore lead

American Amy Olson yesterday held her nerve and kept a pack at bay that includes world No. 1 Ariya Jutanugarn with a second-round three-under-par 69 to lead the HSBC Women’s World Championship by two strokes. Jutanugarn had scented the lead as the day wore on before Olson edged clear with a birdie on 16, and then the Thai’s putter let her down for a bogey five on the 18th. Taiwan’s Hsu Wei-ling carded an 80 to leave her seven-over and near the back of the pack in a share of 51st.