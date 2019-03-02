Rugby stars worried about global league

AP

The top players in world rugby on Thursday expressed concern about a proposed new global competition, saying it is “out of touch” and could damage the integrity of the sport.

Captains of nine of the world’s top 10 nations were among the players speaking on a conference call set up by the International Rugby Players (IRP) council to discuss the likely impact of the planned World Rugby Nations Championship.

The competition would see 12 leading countries play each other once per year toward a playoff series that leads to the top northern and southern hemisphere sides meeting in a final.

Concerns raised by members of the council surrounded player welfare, conflicts between clubs and countries, the lack of opportunities for Tier Two nations and the impact on quality.

Ireland flyhalf Jonathan Sexton, last year’s world player of the year, said that there had been “little consideration” by World Rugby about issues previously raised by players.

“The issue of player load has never been so topical, however needs to be properly understood,” said Sexton, who is president of the IRP. “To suggest that players can play five incredibly high-level Test matches in consecutive weeks in November is out of touch and shows little understanding of the physical strain this brings.”

New Zealand captain Kieran Read described the upcoming period as a “crucial moment for rugby” that players are “generally excited about,” but said that there needs to be a balance between commercial needs, player welfare and the integrity of matches.

“Fans want to see meaningful games,” Read said. “They don’t want to see fatigued players playing a reduced quality of rugby as part of a money-driven, weakened competition that doesn’t work for the players or lubs.”

World Rugby said that its commitment to player welfare is “unwavering.”

The IRP council said it understands that promotion and relegation would not form part of the new proposal, which prevents “Tier Two and emerging nations from accessing top-level competitive matches and creating a ceiling on their aspirations to advance and improve.”