Harper agrees to record contract

AFP, LOS ANGELES

Bryce Harper is to join the Philadelphia Phillies after agreeing to a record-breaking deal that is the most lucrative contract in the history of professional team sport in the US, multiple reports said on Thursday.

The MLB reported on its Web site that the 26-year-old former Washington Nationals outfielder had ended months of speculation about his future by brokering a 13-year contract worth US$330 million.

The dollar amount of the fully guaranteed deal — which includes no opt-out clauses — is the largest in US sports history.

Harper, a six-time All-Star, had been the highest-profile free agent on the market during the off-season.

Uncertainty had swirled about his choice of destination, with the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers making offers for the explosive hitter.

The Giants reportedly offered Harper a 10-year deal, but the Dodgers — the player’s preferred destination, according to reports — had balked at tabling a long-term mega-contract.

While the total value of Harper’s contract is the biggest in the history of US team sport, he would not be baseball’s best paid player.

Harper is to earn about US$25.4 million per season over the course of his contract, but Nolan Arenado, who signed an eight-year contract extension with the Colorado Rockies earlier this week, is to receive US$32.5 million per season.

Manny Machado, signed by the San Diego Padres in another blockbuster free agent deal this off-season, is to earn about US$30 million per year following his US$300 million, 10-year deal.

Other US sports stars also have higher annual salaries. LeBron James’ deal with the Los Angeles Lakers is worth an average yearly pay packet of US$38 million.

Harper in 2015 won the National League MVP award and has amassed 184 home runs since his debut for the Nats in 2012.

Harper, touted as a prodigy since his teenage years, when he graced the cover of Sports Illustrated at the age of 16, is to be expected to help transform the Phillies into championship contenders.

The Phillies looked to be on the upswing last year, but eventually stumbled over the final weeks of the season and finished with an 80-82 record.

They have strengthened their roster during the off-season by acquiring J.T. Realmuto, Andrew McCutchen and Jean Segura, and will now be targeting a first appearance in the playoffs since 2011.