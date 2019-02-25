Mbappe scores as runaway leader PSG beats Nimes 3-0

AP, PARIS

Kylian Mbappe scored twice on Saturday to take his league-leading tally to 22 goals as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) beat Nimes Olympique 3-0 to move 17 points clear at the top.

Mbappe has scored in all four games since PSG lost forwards Neymar and Edinson Cavani to injury, and the France star’s second-half double took him to 51 goals in the league since bursting on the scene with AS Monaco three years ago.

His 22 goals have come in 20 league games and he is the youngest player to reach 50 league goals in League 1 history.

“Every day I work hard to help my team as much as I can, and to enjoy myself as well,” said Mbappe, who turned 20 in December last year.

France’s World Cup winner Mbappe scored his first goal in the 69th minute when he turned in Juan Bernat’s pass to make it 2-0. He grabbed his second in the 89th minute with a fine low finish after collecting Christopher Nkunku’s pass and cutting in from the left.

Nkunku had put PSG ahead late in the first half with an excellent control and finish from Marco Verratti’s pass.

The victory moves coach Thomas Tuchel’s side 17 points ahead of second-placed Lille OSC, having played one game fewer.

Amiens won 1-0 at home to Patrick Vieira’s Nice to edge further away from the relegation zone, into 16th place. Striker Serhou Guirassy’s 11th-minute goal was his first for the club.

En Avant de Guingamp remain at the bottom, despite winning 1-0 at home to Angers SCO with a stoppage-time effort from midfielder Lucas Deaux.