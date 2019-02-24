SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

FORMULA ONE

McLaren staff treated after fire

Three team members needed medical attention after a small fire in a garage during a private filming day at the Circuit de Catalunya in Montmelo, Spain, on Friday, McLaren said. “The fire was quickly extinguished by the team and circuit emergency services attended immediately,” McLaren added on Twitter. The three employees were treated at the circuit medical center and released soon after. Formula One’s first pre-season test finished at the circuit on Thursday. The second four-day test starts on Tuesday, with the opening race of the season in Australia on March 17.

ATHLETICS

Court to rule in Semenya case

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Friday said it would deliver a decision in the controversial case pitting South African double Olympic champion Caster Semenya against the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF). Semenya is challenging proposals by the IAAF that aim to restrict female athletes’ testosterone levels. In a statement, the Lausanne-based court said that the week-long hearing, which wrapped up on Friday, was “one of the most pivotal CAS cases” the tribunal has heard. The three-panel would announce their verdict “on or before March 26,” the court said.

BASEBALL

Pitch clock use phased in

A 20-second pitch clock is to be phased in in three stages during spring training, with the start of ball and strike penalties depending on negotiations with the players’ association. The pitch clock would not be enforced this weekend, Major League Baseball said on Friday, adding that beginning early this week, umpires would issue reminders to batters and pitchers who violate the clock. MLB did not give a date for when it might start ball and strike penalties. The clock would start when a pitcher is in possession of the ball on the mound, and the pitcher must start his windup or move toward a set position within the 20 seconds. A hitter must be in the batter’s box and alert to the pitcher with at least five seconds left.

POLE VAULT

Record holder out with injury

Pole vault world record holder Renaud Lavillenie is to miss the European Athletics Indoor Championships that starts in Glasgow on Friday next week after failing to recover in time from a hamstring injury, the Frenchman announced on Friday. “I’m in a recovery period and that means I either make the same mistakes as I have these past two years — I try to jump, I potentially injure myself and then I lose time on summer preparation — or I learn from my mistakes and take my time,” said Lavillenie, who set the world record of 6.16m in February 2014.

OLYMPICS

Depressed Gold eyes rebound

Two-time US figure skating champion Gracie Gold on Friday said that she still struggles with depression, but is targeting the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games as she begins a comeback at age 23. Gold helped US women capture a bronze medal at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, but told NBC’s Today show that she struggled with her self-image even then. She faces challenges on and off the ice knowing there are no easy solutions. “Treatment and therapy isn’t like this magic wand where it’s just, like, fixed,” Gold said. “The Beijing Games in 2022 would be like the ultimate dream — and if I could win a world medal... Winning a world medal would almost be more important to me than going to another Olympics.”