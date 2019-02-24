Sri Lanka secure historic series win in South Africa

Reuters, PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa

Oshada Fernando and Kusal Mendis struck unbeaten half-centuries as Sri Lanka claimed a historic eight-wicket win in the second and final Test at St George’s Park to become the first Asian side to win a Test series in South Africa.

Prior to the series, Sri Lanka had not won a game in any format since October last year, but comfortably chased down a victory target of 197 on the third day for a 2-0 triumph.

Sri Lanka claimed a thrilling first Test victory in Durban by one wicket and outplayed South Africa in the second, setting up their victory by skittling the hosts for 128 in their second innings on Friday.

Mendis scored 84 and Fernando made 75, putting on an unbroken stand of 163 for the third wicket as they pummeled the much-vaunted South African bowling attack on a wicket that became easier to bat on through the Test.

“It’s a great feeling for me and the team. It’s not easy when you come to South Africa, so to win the series 2-0 is brilliant,” Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne said.

“It has been a lot of hard work, but the guys did really well and enjoyed it a lot, which is why I think we created history,” he added.

Sri Lanka had resumed on the third morning on 60-2, although effectively three down with spinner Lasith Embuldeniya out of the Test with a broken thumb.

As has been the case through the series, Sri Lankan batsmen looked to attack the home bowlers.

Fernando, who made his debut in the series, completed his maiden half-century off 69 balls, providing the perfect foil for the more aggressive Mendis.

Sri Lanka have won two of their past six Test series, with both of those victories coming against South Africa. They defeated the Proteas at home in July last year.

It marked another key breakthrough for Asian teams after India won a first Test series in Australia earlier in the season, suggesting tours to countries with pacy and bouncy wickets are becoming less daunting.

However, South Africa, witnessed their run of seven consecutive home Test series wins come to an end.

WEST INDIES VS ENGLAND

Reuters

The West Indies on Friday produced a dramatic comeback to beat England by 26 runs in Barbados and level their five-match one-day series at 1-1.

The hosts, who ended a 10-match losing streak in one-day internationals (ODIs) against England, made 289-6 with left-hander Shimron Hetmyer hitting a magnificent unbeaten 104 from 83 balls, including four sixes.

Chris Gayle, who scored a century in the opening match of the series won by England, had laid the foundation with a solid 50 from 63 balls.

However, it was Hetmyer, the 22-year-old Guyanese, who got the crowd on their feet with his flamboyant innings, including some powerful improvised strokes as well as sensible accumulation.

The century was Hetmyer’s fourth in the format at the international level and suggests that he could be a player to watch in the World Cup later this year.

However, having chased down 361 at the Kensington Oval on Wednesday, England would have been confident of extending their lead in the series.

The tourists were given a strong platform as captain Eoin Morgan made 70 and they needed 62 to win from 61 balls with six wickets remaining, before West Indies skipper Jason Holder removed Ben Stokes (79), Jos Buttler (34) and Tom Curran — the latter with a questionable leg before wicket decision after England had used their reviews.