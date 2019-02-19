Torino dent SSC Napoli’s title hopes

AFP, MILAN, Italy

SSC Napoli’s title hopes on Sunday took a further blow as Carlo Ancelotti’s side settled for a goalless draw for the third time in four league matches against Torino to trail Serie A leaders Juventus by 13 points.

Napoli had drawn at home against AC Milan two weeks ago and at ACF Fiorentina the previous weekend, and face a top-of-the-table clash against Juventus on March 3 with their title bid already all but over.

Champions Juventus are firmly on track for an eighth consecutive title after Cristiano Ronaldo scored in a 3-0 win over lowly Frosinone on Friday last week.

“We played with focus, motivation, determination, but it’s unacceptable to have 18 scoring opportunities over two games and not score any of them,” Ancelotti told Sky Sport Italia. “We’ve only ourselves to blame. When you deserve a victory you just have to go and do it. The only thing missing was the goal, but we’re still well positioned in the standings.”

Polish forward Arkadiusz Milik missed a string of chances to break the deadlock at the Stadio San Paolo, while Lorenzo Insigne rattled the post in the 74th minute.

On-loan Chelsea defender Ola Aina threatened for Torino late on, but was chased down by Brazilian Allan as Walter Mazzarri’s side stayed ninth — three points off the UEFA Europa League places.

“I saw a great Napoli, made up of players of the highest level,” Mazzarri said. “Taking a point against this team means we were good.”

Earlier, Radja Nainggolan scored the winner for Inter to consolidate third position with a 2-1 win over UC Sampdoria at the San Siro, while SS Lazio’s UEFA Champions League hopes took a knock with a 2-1 defeat by Genoa.

Nainggolan rifled in low from the edge of the penalty area on 78 minutes after Danilo D’Ambrosio had opened the scoring five minutes earlier, with Manolo Gabbiadini netting for Sampdoria in between.

It was the Belgian’s third goal this season and gave Inter a third straight win after a recent slump as Luciano Spalletti’s side sit seven points adrift of Napoli in third.

Argentine forward Mauro Icardi watched from the stands, along with his wife, Wanda Nara, who is also his agent, after being stripped of the captaincy amid protracted contract negotiations.

“I very much appreciated that he was in the stadium,” said Spalletti of Icardi, who missed the past two games with a reported knee injury. “I would have liked even more if he had come into the dressing room afterwards to celebrate with us, as it was a very important victory.”

Also on Sunday, it was:

‧ SPAL 1, ACF Fiorentina 4

‧ Empoli 3, US Sassuolo 0

‧ Udinese 1, AC Chievo Verona 0