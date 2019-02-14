SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

BASEBALL

Matsuzaka injured by fan

Daisuke Matsuzaka has dealt with numerous arm injuries during his career as a pitcher in Major League Baseball and Japan, but none quite like this. The Chunichi Dragons said that Matsuzaka is experiencing pain in his right shoulder after an overzealous fan pulled his throwing arm during a fan event at spring training in Okinawa. Matsuzaka was diagnosed with inflammation in his throwing arm as a result of the incident and the Dragons on Tuesday told him not to throw for the time being.

CRICKET

Sri Lanka slow Proteas early

Vishwa Fernando yesterday took three wickets as underdogs Sri Lanka undermined South Africa’s batting at the start of the first Test in Kingsmead, with the hosts 181-7 at tea. Quinton de Kock was unbeaten on 44 at the interval and held the key to the hosts posting a respectable total after they picked five bowlers, leaving room for only six specialist batsmen. Left-arm opening bowler Fernando took 3-49. He and new-ball partner Suranga Lakmal shocked South Africa in the first 40 minutes. Temba Bavuma and captain Faf du Plessis rode out the early storm and gradually started to change the momentum in a 72-run partnership that was ended in the final over before lunch when Du Plessis was caught down the leg-side for 35. Bavuma looked the most assured of the South Africa batsmen, but was run out for 47 off 68 balls, with seven fours, when a straight drive by De Kock ricocheted off Fernando’s boot into the stumps at the bowler’s end.

SOCCER

Fenerbahce defeat Zenit 1-0

Fenerbahce are to take a 1-0 lead to Zenit Saint Petersburg in the UEFA Europa League last 32 after Islam Slimani scored the only goal of the first leg on Tuesday. Slimani struck in the 21st minute after being set up by Victor Moses, who is on loan at the Istanbul-based club from Premier League side Chelsea. Zenit squandered a chance to equalize before halftime when Robert Mak’s penalty-kick was saved by Harun Tekin. The other round-of-32 games are scheduled for today. The Fenerbahce-Zenit match was played early for security reasons to avoid it clashing with Istanbul rivals Galatasaray hosting SL Benfica.

TENNIS

Opelka, Jung advance in NY

Reilly Opelka on Tuesday ousted French fifth seed Adrian Mannarino, a semi-finalist last year, 2-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 in the first round of the New York Open. Opelka upset fellow American John Isner at the Australian Open last month. Isner is the No. 1 seed this week in the indoor tournament on Long Island. Sixth seed Sam Querrey, who beat Mannarino in last year’s semi-finals before losing to Kevin Anderson, beat Lloyd Harris of South Africa 7-6 (7/2), 6-2. Brayden Schnur eased past fellow Canadian Jack Mingjie Lin, a Columbia student who earned a wild card into the tournament, 6-1, 6-3. In other first-round matches at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Taiwan’s Jason Jung beat India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-3, 3-6, 6-1; American Ryan Harrison swept Canada’s Peter Polansky 6-3, 6-4; Christopher Eubanks of the US beat Adrian Menendez-Maceiras of Spain 6-4, 7-6 (7/4); and Guillermo Garcia-Lopez of Spain ousted Australian Alexei Popyrin 7-6 (8/6), 6-3.