Legendary baseball trailblazer Robinson dies aged 83: MLB

AFP, LOS ANGELES

Pioneering baseball great Frank Robinson, the first African-American to become a manager in the major leagues, died on Thursday, Major League Baseball announced. He was 83.

Robinson, who reportedly had bone cancer, passed away at his home in Los Angeles.

The Hall of Famer won two World Series titles during a glittering career, both with the Baltimore Orioles.

Robinson was one of baseball’s most recognizable figures during more than six decades in the sport.

He exploded onto the scene in 1956 after winning MLB Rookie of the Year honors and would go on to win the Most Valuable Player award with the Cincinnati Reds in 1961 and the Orioles in 1966.

He remains the only player to win Most Valuable Player awards in both the National League and the American League.

His also won the 1966 Triple Crown, which is awarded to the player who leads a season for batting average, home runs and RBIs.

Robinson, who retired from playing in 1976, finished his career with 586 home runs, putting him 10th on the all-time list.

In 1975, he made history by becoming the first African-American manager in Major League Baseball, acting as player-manager for the Cleveland Indians.

His appointment came less than three decades after namesake Jackie Robinson had broken the color barrier by becoming the first African-American to play in the major leagues in 1947.

Frank Robinson would later go on to manage the San Francisco Giants, the Orioles and the Montreal Expos/Washington Nationals.

However, he was unable to repeat his playing career World Series success after transitioning to the dugout.

He later described his early management style as too demanding.

“Listen, I was the first black manager in baseball and there was incredible pressure,” he said in 1981. “I don’t blame anyone else. I was too tough... I lack patience.”

“I probably got on guys a little too hard, with the wrong tone of voice,” he added.